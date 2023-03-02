https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-cuba-talks-in-havana-included-color-revolution-prevention-security-council-1107925414.html
Russia-Cuba Talks in Havana Included 'Color Revolution' Prevention: Security Council
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev arrived on a working visit to Cuba
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/cuban-president-says-moscow-can-always-rely-on-havana-condemns-western-sanctions-1104549099.html
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev arrived on a working visit to Cuba, the Security Council said on Wednesday.
Security consultations between Russian and Havana on Wednesday included a discussion on the prevention of "color revolutions" and destructive activities of non-government organizations, the Russian Security Council said.
According to the press office of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev and Cuban Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas exchanged views on global and regional stability. The sides draw attention to the bilateral cooperation in combating drug trafficking and human trafficking, the fight against transnational organized crime, and the international search for people.
Nikolai Patrushev discussed in Havana strategic priorities in cooperation between Russia and Cuba with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro, the Russian Security Council said.
According to the Security Council, the sides discussed various issues aimed at deepening Russian-Cuban relations. The sides also discussed in detail the strategic priorities of cooperation between Russia and Cuba and international issues.
Patrushev arrived on a working visit to Cuba
on Wednesday to hold "enhanced Russian-Cuban interdepartmental consultations on security issues" in Cuba's capital Havana.
The Russian side was represented by members of the Security Council and representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Emergencies, the Finance Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring.