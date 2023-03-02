International
Breaking News: Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
Putin Being Constantly Briefed on Attack of Ukrainian Terrorists in Bryansk Region: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin constantly receives reports from the heads of security agencies in connection with the attack by Ukrainian terrorists in the Bryansk region,
"Putin is in the Kremlin, he receives regular constant reports from the security agencies. In particular, FSB head [Alexander] Bortnikov, Minister of Defense [Sergei] Shoigu and Russian National Guard head [Viktor] Zolotov report to him. We are talking about the events in the Bryansk region in connection with the attack of Ukrainian militants," Peskov told reporters. Details of the operation in the Bryansk region to eliminate terrorists will be reported through the security forces, a future investigation will establish everything, the official added.Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question about whether the events in the Bryansk region would affect the change in the status of the special operation, said that he could not say yet. Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one. There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, said.
11:03 GMT 02.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovThe Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and the building of the business center "Arms" in Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin constantly receives reports from the heads of security agencies in connection with the attack by Ukrainian terrorists in the Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Putin is in the Kremlin, he receives regular constant reports from the security agencies. In particular, FSB head [Alexander] Bortnikov, Minister of Defense [Sergei] Shoigu and Russian National Guard head [Viktor] Zolotov report to him. We are talking about the events in the Bryansk region in connection with the attack of Ukrainian militants," Peskov told reporters.
Details of the operation in the Bryansk region to eliminate terrorists will be reported through the security forces, a future investigation will establish everything, the official added.
Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question about whether the events in the Bryansk region would affect the change in the status of the special operation, said that he could not say yet.
Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one. There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, said.
