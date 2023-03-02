Prince Harry’s Alleged Demands for an Apology From Royal Family ‘Delusional’, Experts Say

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/prince-harrys-alleged-demands-for-an-apology-are-delusional-experts-say-1107921327.html

Sources are saying that the royal family has “no intention” of giving the Duke of Sussex the “apology he is demanding from them” before he travels to the UK for the coronation of his father, King Charles III."There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family," said one source.King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled for May 6, but one important figure may not attend the ceremonial event. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is said to be in a “toxic stalemate” with the king, and his brother William, Prince of Wales.Schofield elaborated, adding that Harry is reportedly intending to add a new chapter to his memoir Spare, for its paperback edition."Harry is under the delusion that he is the only one owed an apology," said Schofield, adding that because Harry and Meghan have “gone out of their way to tarnish the images of William and Catherine” in an attempt to settle “old scores.”Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, agreed with Schofield saying that the couple is “delusional” if they expect a private meeting with the royal family before the coronation, knowing that details of the meeting could get leaked to the press."The Sussexes have lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House but only because they are royal," Fitzwilliams told an American news source. "It has been made clear that they will be invited to the coronation. Whether they attend is up to them. If they were not to attend it would surely be extremely damaging. This is a unique event which will attract worldwide fascination.""The palace has no reason to compromise as they had to endure a veritable blizzard of attacks from [the couple’s] Netflix docuseries and subsequently when his memoir ‘Spare’ was released, and he gave several television interviews," the royal expert continued. "So, the ball is in the Sussex's court. If they do come, the palace will know how to deal with them and talk with other members of the royal family, lest it be repeated, will only be about the weather."In January, Sputnik reported that “peace talks” between Harry and his family were still possible even after his memoir was released. At the time, royal experts had said the peace talks would have to happen before the coronation so the ceremony wouldn’t become a “circus and distraction.”In an ITV interview in January, Harry was asked whether he will attend his father’s coronation. At the time he said, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

