Prince Harry’s Alleged Demands for an Apology From Royal Family ‘Delusional’, Experts Say
Tensions within the British royal family were kicked into high gear at the start of 2023 following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, which gave observers a fresh take on the drama between the closely-followed royals. Earlier reports indicated senior royals took quite the offense at some of the inner workings that were outlined by Harry.
Sources are saying that the royal family has “no intention” of giving the Duke of Sussex the “apology he is demanding from them” before he travels to the UK for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
"There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family," said one source
.
King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled for May 6, but one important figure may not attend the ceremonial event. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is said to be in a “toxic stalemate” with the king, and his brother William, Prince of Wales.
"I don’t think Prince William or King Charles will make any special arrangements to have a private discussion with Prince Harry prior to the coronation because the word ‘private’ has become increasingly debatable in the Sussex space," said Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast.
Schofield elaborated, adding that Harry is reportedly intending to add a new chapter to his memoir Spare, for its paperback edition.
“What would that content consist of?” Schofield asked. “Perhaps a controversial closed-door conversation with his brother and father prior to one of the most historic events this generation has seen? I think the royal family is smarter than that and focused on the future of the monarchy."
"Harry is under the delusion that he is the only one owed an apology," said Schofield, adding that because Harry and Meghan have “gone out of their way to tarnish the images of William and Catherine” in an attempt to settle “old scores.”
Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, agreed with Schofield saying that the couple is “delusional” if they expect a private meeting with the royal family before the coronation, knowing that details of the meeting could get leaked to the press.
"The Sussexes have lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House but only because they are royal," Fitzwilliams told an American news source. "It has been made clear that they will be invited to the coronation. Whether they attend is up to them. If they were not to attend it would surely be extremely damaging. This is a unique event which will attract worldwide fascination."
"The palace has no reason to compromise as they had to endure a veritable blizzard of attacks from [the couple’s] Netflix docuseries and subsequently when his memoir ‘Spare’ was released, and he gave several television interviews," the royal expert continued. "So, the ball is in the Sussex's court. If they do come, the palace will know how to deal with them and talk with other members of the royal family, lest it be repeated, will only be about the weather."
In January, Sputnik reported that “peace talks” between Harry and his family were still possible even after his memoir was released. At the time, royal experts had said the peace talks would have to happen before the coronation so the ceremony wouldn’t become a “circus and distraction.”
“We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April. Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the coronation," a royal source said in January.
In an ITV interview in January, Harry was asked whether he will attend his father’s coronation. At the time he said, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”