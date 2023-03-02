https://sputniknews.com/20230302/outgoing-czech-president-austria-can-play-mediating-role-between-russia-ukraine-1107960808.html

Outgoing Czech President: Austria Can Play Mediating Role Between Russia, Ukraine

Austria as a neutral state could play a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, outgoing Czech President Milos Zeman said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Zeman met with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, who arrived in Prague on an official visit. "Of course I do not want to interfere with Austria's domestic affairs, I have just noted that neutrality could be of benefit in a particular context when we speak about the mediating role, for instance."The Czech leader added he and Van der Bellen shared similar views on the situation in Ukraine. The Austrian president, in turn, said that although Austria is a militarily neutral state, neutrality does not mean indifference as he praised the Czech support for Ukraine. During the trip to Prague, Van der Bellen is also scheduled to meet with the country's incoming president, Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and other high-ranking officials. Zeman's second term as the Czech president expires on March 8, with Pavel expected to take an oath as the new leader the day after.

