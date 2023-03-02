https://sputniknews.com/20230302/medvedev-delivery-of-nato-aircraft-to-kiev-will-mean-alliances-war-against-russia-1107959202.html
Medvedev: Delivery of NATO Aircraft to Kiev Will Mean Alliance's War Against Russia
Medvedev: Delivery of NATO Aircraft to Kiev Will Mean Alliance's War Against Russia
The delivery of NATO aircraft to Ukraine and their maintenance on the territory of the alliance will be a direct entry of NATO into the war against Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
2023-03-02T20:06+0000
2023-03-02T20:06+0000
2023-03-02T20:06+0000
russia
dmitry medvedev
ukraine crisis
bryansk region
nato
european union (eu)
us
aircraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107395465_0:149:3053:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_8544cbb2aac5be62d50b858eff31f2be.jpg
Since the 1920s, there has been an understanding that a country can be recognized as a participant in hostilities if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains personnel to use them, Medvedev recalled. "This is how it is happening today: Canadian and German instructors in the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers how to handle Leopards," Medvedev said on Telegram."All persons making decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, will become legitimate military targets," he added.Events in Bryansk Region Show US, NATO & EU Support TerroristsTouching on the recent events that unfolded in the Bryansk region, Medvedev noted that it showed who is really supported in the US, NATO and the EU: "terrorist sum" attacking civilians, so these countries are now participants in terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and their leaders are direct accomplices of terrorists.The Bryansk region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said early Thursday that a sabotage group had infiltrated the Klimovsky district from Ukraine. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and a 10-year-old child was injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who entered the region. Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control: Ukrainian nationalists are squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.“Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them." "Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists."
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html
bryansk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107395465_182:0:2869:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_293e541fd9ee91f512924aa5d030d37e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato aircraft, kiev, ukraine conflict, dmitry medvedev, bryansk region, european union
nato aircraft, kiev, ukraine conflict, dmitry medvedev, bryansk region, european union
Medvedev: Delivery of NATO Aircraft to Kiev Will Mean Alliance's War Against Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delivery of NATO aircraft to Ukraine and their maintenance on the territory of the alliance will be a direct entry of NATO into the war against Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
Since the 1920s, there has been an understanding that a country can be recognized as a participant in hostilities if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains personnel to use them, Medvedev recalled.
"This is how it is happening today: Canadian and German instructors in the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers how to handle Leopards," Medvedev said on Telegram.
"If we imagine that NATO aircraft delivered in the future will be serviced by their military on the territory of some overgrown Poland (the only possibility, taking into account the deplorable state of the defense industry in Malorossia), this will be a direct entry of the Atlanticists into the war against Russia with all the ensuing consequences.
"All persons making decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, will become legitimate military targets," he added.
Events in Bryansk Region Show US, NATO & EU Support Terrorists
Touching on the recent events that unfolded in the Bryansk region, Medvedev noted that it showed who is really supported in the US, NATO and the EU: "terrorist sum" attacking civilians, so these countries are now participants in terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and their leaders are direct accomplices of terrorists.
The Bryansk region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said early Thursday that a sabotage group had infiltrated the Klimovsky district from Ukraine. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and a 10-year-old child was injured.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who entered the region.
Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control: Ukrainian nationalists are squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.
"Today's events have shown whom the US, NATO and the EU really supported. These are not the 'freedom-loving people of Ukraine' who do not want to return to the 'Moskal scoop.' These are just Nazi bastards, terrorist scum that attack civilians, waving stinking yellow-blue rag," he wrote in his telegram channel.
“Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them."
"Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists."