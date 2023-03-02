https://sputniknews.com/20230302/medvedev-delivery-of-nato-aircraft-to-kiev-will-mean-alliances-war-against-russia-1107959202.html

Medvedev: Delivery of NATO Aircraft to Kiev Will Mean Alliance's War Against Russia

The delivery of NATO aircraft to Ukraine and their maintenance on the territory of the alliance will be a direct entry of NATO into the war against Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Since the 1920s, there has been an understanding that a country can be recognized as a participant in hostilities if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains personnel to use them, Medvedev recalled. "This is how it is happening today: Canadian and German instructors in the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers how to handle Leopards," Medvedev said on Telegram."All persons making decisions on the supply (repair) of such equipment or weapons, along with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, will become legitimate military targets," he added.Events in Bryansk Region Show US, NATO & EU Support TerroristsTouching on the recent events that unfolded in the Bryansk region, Medvedev noted that it showed who is really supported in the US, NATO and the EU: "terrorist sum" attacking civilians, so these countries are now participants in terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and their leaders are direct accomplices of terrorists.The Bryansk region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said early Thursday that a sabotage group had infiltrated the Klimovsky district from Ukraine. As a result of the attack, two people were killed and a 10-year-old child was injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who entered the region. Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control: Ukrainian nationalists are squeezed into the territory of Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.“Let them now be justified in London, Paris, Berlin and Washington. These are your spawns, Messrs. Sunak, Macron, Scholz and Biden! And our attitude toward you is now the same as toward them." "Now your countries are participants in the terrorist acts of the Ukrainian regime, and you are direct accomplices of terrorists."

