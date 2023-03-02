International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alerts Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alerts Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
04:49 GMT 02.03.2023

04:49 GMT 02.03.2023
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 after pleas from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocation.
Since mid-autumn 2022, the Russian military has been carrying out precision strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, executed by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The United States and Western countries have plied Ukraine with military support since Russia launched a special military operation. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:50 GMT 02.03.2023
Air Raid Alerts Sound in Several Ukrainian Regions
