Insulin Prices Lowered, Chicago Votes, US-China Chip War, Bakhmut

Insulin Prices Lowered, Chicago Votes, US-China Chip War, Bakhmut

Turns out Havana Syndrome isn't caused by energy weapons, and Eli Lilly announces it will lower the cost of insulin by 70%. 02.03.2023

radio

Insulin Prices Lowered, Chicago Votes, U.S.-China Chip War, Bakhmut Turns out Havana Syndrome isn’t caused by energy weapons, and Eli Lilly announces it will lower the cost of insulin by 70%.

Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the rash of apparent poisonings of children at school in the country, how mistrust of the government might affect investigations and how any findings are received, the importance of education in Iranian society, and Brazil allowing Iranian ships to dock against the wishes of Washington.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the recent drone incursions into Russian territory. He analyzes the significance of the battle for Bakhmut as the leadership in Kiev prepares to concede a loss, breaks down the US secretary of state’s visit to Central Asia, makes some predictions about the possibility of China supplying Russia with war materiel, and talks about Hungary’s role in Sweden and Finland’s possible accession to NATO.Chicago-based journalist and author Kevin Gosztola discusses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s loss in the first round of city elections, what the two remaining candidates are offering the city, and the state of the country’s third largest city.Professor of law and public policy and senior counsel at Westwood Capital Robert Hockett discusses Eli Lilly’s decision to lower insulin prices, the Biden administration’s relationship to corporations through the lens of regulation, the expiration of pandemic-era food stamp benefits, how the Supreme Court might rule on student loan relief, and the strange divisions emerging within the Republican Party over cuts to entitlement programs.Technologist and co-host of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the geopolitical and environmental implications of the CHIPS Act, the relationship between the military industrial complex and the tech industry, and the advent of “biological computing.”The Misfits also discuss the US intelligence community concluding that Havana Syndrome was not the result of energy attacks, a push for a four-day work week in the US, and new regulations proposed for the rail industry.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

