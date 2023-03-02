https://sputniknews.com/20230302/hazmat-team-rush-to-wisconsin-plant-as-reports-emerge-of-staff-evacuation-over-chemical-leak-1107925185.html

Hazmat Team Rush To Wisconsin Plant As Reports Emerge of Staff Evacuation Over Chemical Leak

Hazmat teams and emergency crews have been deployed to the Lavelle Industries plant in Burlington, Wisconsin, on March 1, amid reports that an unknown chemical had leaked from one of the tanks.

Hazmat teams and emergency crews were deployed to the Lavelle Industries plant in Burlington, Wisconsin, on 1 March, after reports emerged that an unknown chemical had leaked from one of the tanks.According to local media reports, city officials provided buses to evacuate more than 100 employees from the plant. Lavelle makes rubber and plastic products for industrial equipment, transportation, electronics and medical applications.The worrying incident in Burlington comes amid concerns of long-term health impact after a train with hazardous materials was derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted because of the derailment, with officials deciding to burn vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health effects, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

