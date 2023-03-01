https://sputniknews.com/20230301/tiktok-sets-60-minute-per-day-screen-time-limit-for-users-under-18-1107910643.html

TikTok Sets 60 Minute Per Day Screen Time Limit for Users Under 18

TikTok Sets 60 Minute Per Day Screen Time Limit for Users Under 18

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok said on Wednesday that it would introduce a daily screen time limit for users under the age of 18 to help teenagers manage their time on the platform more efficiently.

2023-03-01T14:42+0000

2023-03-01T14:42+0000

2023-03-01T14:42+0000

science & tech

tiktok

bytedance

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg

"In the coming weeks, every account belonging to a user below age 18 will automatically be set to a 60-minute daily screen time limit," the company said in a statement. If teenagers find the 60-minute default limit too short, they could set the time themselves to spend over 100 minutes daily there, the company added. People under 13 will also have a 60-minute screen time limit on TikTok, and their parents or guardians will have to set or enter a passcode allowing them to enable 30 minutes of additional time. Launched by Chinese company ByteDance in 2018, TikTok has since become a leader in the short video app segment and has turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide. In December of last year, several US governors prohibited state officials from using TikTok on their devices and at state premises. The European Union's institutions followed suit earlier this year. TikTok called these measures groundless and politically motivated.

https://sputniknews.com/20230301/china-blasts-tiktok-ban-says-push-shows-us-insecurities-over-young-peoples-favorite-app-1107887554.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tiktok screen time limit, tiktok sets 60 minute per day screen time, tiktok screen time limit for users under 18