https://sputniknews.com/20230301/survey-results-show-erdogan-as-front-runner-in-turkish-presidential-race-1107897691.html
Survey Results Show Erdogan As Front-Runner in Turkish Presidential Race
Survey Results Show Erdogan As Front-Runner in Turkish Presidential Race
Turkey's incumbent President Recep Erdogan is the front-runner in the country's race for the presidency, according to an opinion poll conducted by research center Areda Survey
2023-03-01T10:12+0000
2023-03-01T10:12+0000
2023-03-01T10:12+0000
world
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
During the survey, which was conducted from February 23-27 among 3,000 people, the respondents were asked who they would vote for if the presidential election was held on coming Sunday, Turkish news oultet reported. According to the results, 49.8% of the respondents said they would vote for Erdogan, and 21.7% chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party. Mansur Yavas, who is currently the mayor of Ankara, was supported by 9.6% of survey participants, and Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor of Istanbul, got 6.9%. As for the party preferences, the ruling Justice and Development Party took the first place, securing the support of 38.5% of the respondents, according to the poll results. It was followed by the Republican People's Party, which got 22.8% of the votes, and the Peoples' Democratic Party with 10.5%. The series of devastating earthquakes, which hit Turkiye on February 6, gave rise to rumors that the country's presidential election might be postponed, however, Ibrahim Kalin, the president's spokesman, said that the election would most likely take place as planned on May 14.
https://sputniknews.com/20230205/erdogan-accuses-western-countries-of-trying-to-influence-turkeys-presidential-election-1106994842.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
president recep erdogan, race for the presidency, turkey president elections
president recep erdogan, race for the presidency, turkey president elections
Survey Results Show Erdogan As Front-Runner in Turkish Presidential Race
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye's incumbent President Recep Erdogan is the front-runner in the country's race for the presidency, according to an opinion poll conducted by research center Areda Survey.
During the survey, which was conducted from February 23-27 among 3,000 people, the respondents were asked who they would vote for if the presidential election was held on coming Sunday, Turkish news oultet reported.
According to the results, 49.8% of the respondents said they would vote for Erdogan, and 21.7% chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party. Mansur Yavas, who is currently the mayor of Ankara, was supported by 9.6% of survey participants, and Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor of Istanbul, got 6.9%.
As for the party preferences, the ruling Justice and Development Party took the first place, securing the support of 38.5% of the respondents, according to the poll results. It was followed by the Republican People's Party, which got 22.8% of the votes, and the Peoples' Democratic Party with 10.5%.
The series of devastating earthquakes, which hit Turkiye on February 6, gave rise to rumors that the country's presidential election
might be postponed, however, Ibrahim Kalin, the president's spokesman, said that the election would most likely take place as planned on May 14.