SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scheduled for Thursday After Troubleshooting: NASA
SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scheduled for Thursday After Troubleshooting: NASA
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place on Thursday
"NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is 'Go' for launch to the International Space Station following completion of a launch readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on Feb. 28. Launch is targeted at 12:34 a.m. EST [05:34 GMT] Thursday, March 2, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft," NASA said in a statement. The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions, and subsequently canceled due to ignition system malfunction. The Crew-6 mission includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg.
SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scheduled for Thursday After Troubleshooting: NASA

10:45 GMT 01.03.2023
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off with the first private crew from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off with the first private crew from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
© AP Photo / Joel Kowsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place on Thursday, NASA said on Wednesday.
"NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission is ‘Go’ for launch to the International Space Station following completion of a launch readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on Feb. 28. Launch is targeted at 12:34 a.m. EST [05:34 GMT] Thursday, March 2, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft," NASA said in a statement.
The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions, and subsequently canceled due to ignition system malfunction.
"After a thorough review of the data and ground system, NASA and SpaceX determined there was a reduced flow back to the ground TEA-TEB [ignition fluid] catch tank due to a clogged ground filter. This clogged filter fully-explained the signature observed on the launch attempt. SpaceX teams replaced the filter, purged the TEA-TEB line with nitrogen, and verified the lines are clean and ready for launch," NASA specified.
In this Dec. 18, 2018 photo provided by SpaceX, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are positioned inside the company's hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the Demo-1 unmanned flight test - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2020
World
NASA Certifies Space X Crew Dragon For Routine Flights to Space Station
11 November 2020, 00:06 GMT
The Crew-6 mission includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg.
