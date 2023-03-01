https://sputniknews.com/20230301/spacex-crew-6-launch-scheduled-for-thursday-after-troubleshooting-nasa-1107898527.html

SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scheduled for Thursday After Troubleshooting: NASA

The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place on Thursday

"NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission is ‘Go’ for launch to the International Space Station following completion of a launch readiness review, weather briefing, and mission management meeting on Feb. 28. Launch is targeted at 12:34 a.m. EST [05:34 GMT] Thursday, March 2, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft," NASA said in a statement. The launch of SpaceX's Crew-6 manned mission was initially scheduled to take place on February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but was later postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions, and subsequently canceled due to ignition system malfunction. The Crew-6 mission includes Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg.

