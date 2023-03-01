https://sputniknews.com/20230301/senator-cruz-calls-on-biden-to-rethink-us-brazil-ties-after-allowing-iranian-ships-to-dock-1107885678.html

Senator Cruz Calls on Biden to Rethink US-Brazil Ties After Allowing Iranian Ships to Dock

The Biden administration needs to reevaluate the United States’ ties to Brazil on antiterrorism efforts and impose relevant sanctions after Brasilia allowed Iranian warships to dock in the country, US Senator Ted Cruz said in a statement.

On Sunday, two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro despite pressure from the United States on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to block them. “The docking of Iranian warships in Brazil is a dangerous development and a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans,” Cruz said on Tuesday. If the Biden administration does not take action to address the situation, Congress should force them to, Cruz said.The Iranian warships that docked in Brazil were already under sanctions, opening up the port, companies involved in the port and other entities that provided services or accepted payments to sanctions, Cruz said. US antiterrorism laws are designed to protect Americans and are “not optional,” Cruz added.Earlier reports indicated that the pair of Iranian warships - IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena - were initially declined to port in Rio de Janeiro in late January as the Brazilian president was then due to meet with Biden.Under the Lula government, Brazil has attempted to bolster its standing with Iranian officials despite repeated calls from American officials to tow the same anti-Iranian lines as the US and its allies.US Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley earlier urged Brazilian authorities against allowing the ships to dock as they allegedly "facilitated illegal trade and terrorist activities."

