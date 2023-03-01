https://sputniknews.com/20230301/scandal-erupts-as-quran-damaged-by-school-pupils-recorded-as-hate-incident-1107907779.html
Scandal Erupts as Quran Damaged by School Pupils Recorded as 'Hate Incident'
West Yorkshire police waded in after four pupils at Kettlethorpe High School, Wakefield, were suspended for a week amid swirling rumors that a copy of the Islamic holy book - the Quran - had been damaged, or even set ablaze.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman voiced concern after a “hate incident” involving a copy of the Quran
was recorded by West Yorkshire police at Kettlethorpe High School, Wakefield.
“These are very concerning reports. The home secretary is clear that the police response should always be proportionate and consider the welfare of young children as a priority over any perceived insults,” a spokesperson for the home secretary stated.
The scandal erupted after reports surfaced that four school pupils had allegedly caused “slight damage” to a copy of the Islamic holy book. A grade 10 pupil's friends told him to bring the book to school with him after he had lost in a video game, according to media reports.The boy -reportedly autistic - complied. Another boy proceeded to read out passages from the book on the tennis court, according to a school councillor.
However, later the Quran was dropped in a school corridor and was “damaged.” The ensuing row led to four pupils being suspended for a week.
But as rumors around the incident continued to swirl, suggesting that an attempt was made to burn the holy book
, the police were summoned to probe what had actually happened.
While Tudor Griffiths, the school's headteacher, was cited as saying that there was “no malicious intent” on the part of the pupils, he slammed their actions as “unacceptable.”
“If more consequences have to be followed, that will be the case,” Griffiths reportedly said.
However, the mother of the boy who brought the Quran to school apologized for her autistic son, adding that it had "put his anxiety to a level where he is beside himself." She also claimed that he had received death threats. As to the extent of the damage, photographs described by a UK media report revealed that the book had suffered a minor tear to the cover. Slight damage was reportedly also done to some of the pages.
Humanists UK, the British Humanist Association, denounced the decision to suspend the boys as “horrendous,” deploring the fact that the school allowed itself to be “pressured into excessive disciplinary action by a religious group.”