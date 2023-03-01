Russia Handed Note to US on Suspension of Moscow's Participation in New START: Moscow

https://sputniknews.com/20230301/russia-handed-note-to-us-on-suspension-of-moscows-participation-in-new-start-moscow-1107905853.html
Moscow handed over the note on the suspension of Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to the United States on February 28
"Yesterday we handed over an official note to the US side, in which we stated that that the implementation of the New START provisions is suspended, but at the same time, we will abide by its key provisions — restrictions on the number of such systems," Ryabkov said. The diplomat added that US' statement about a certain plan for Russia on inspections within the framework of the New START appeared too late. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that suspends Russia's participation in New START.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow handed over the note on the suspension of Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to the United States on February 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Yesterday we handed over an official note to the US side, in which we stated that that the implementation of the New START provisions is suspended, but at the same time, we will abide by its key provisions — restrictions on the number of such systems," Ryabkov said.
The diplomat added that US' statement about a certain plan for Russia on inspections within the framework of the New START appeared too late.
"There is an English expression: too little too late... We have all said that the president has drawn a line in his address to the Federal Assembly, the Foreign Ministry stated in its statement on February 21, and we cannot put up with this situation, which is radically different from the one that existed during the drafting and signing of the agreement," Ryabkov concluded.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that suspends Russia's participation in New START
