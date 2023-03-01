Putin Opens Up Biggest Underground Circle Line in the World
14:25 GMT 01.03.2023 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 01.03.2023)
Despite an extensive sanctions campaign against Moscow waged by Western countries, Russia is actively developing and modernizing its infrastructure.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin convened on Wednesday to launch the Big Circle Line of the Moscow Metro. The new underground line is one of the most ambitious metro projects in history: it includes 31 stations and spreads to whopping 70 kilometers (43 miles) of railroads, which makes it the longest circle subway line in the world.
"The Big Circle Line will significantly change the entire transport system of the capital city, relieving many highways, becoming a good incentive for the development and improvement of adjacent urban areas, making the life of the metropolis, its residents and guests more convenient and dynamic," Putin stressed.
