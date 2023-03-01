https://sputniknews.com/20230301/president-putin-opens-up-biggest-underground-circle-line-in-the-world-1107907236.html

Putin Opens Up Biggest Underground Circle Line in the World

Despite an extensive sanctions campaign against Moscow waged by Western countries, Russia is actively developing and modernizing its infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin convened on Wednesday to launch the Big Circle Line of the Moscow Metro. The new underground line is one of the most ambitious metro projects in history: it includes 31 stations and spreads to whopping 70 kilometers (43 miles) of railroads, which makes it the longest circle subway line in the world.

