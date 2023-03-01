https://sputniknews.com/20230301/number-of-earthquake-deaths-in-turkiye-goes-above-45000-interior-ministry-1107893479.html

Number of Earthquake Deaths in Turkiye Goes Above 45,000: Interior Ministry

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The number of people killed by the earthquakes that hit Turkiye on February 6 rose above 45,000, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on... 01.03.2023

"According to the latest data, 45,089 citizens were killed by the earthquakes, over 1.9 million citizens were evacuated from the disaster zone," the official statement said. Those who lost their homes are accommodated in more than 358,000 tents and container houses, the statement read. The earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 occurred with the interval of nine hours in Turkiye on February 6. The South-Eastern regions of the country were hit. Underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in Turkiye's 11 provinces and neighboring states, with Syria the most affected.

