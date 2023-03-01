https://sputniknews.com/20230301/new-frontier-scientists-lay-out-plan-for-building-ai-using-human-brain-cells-1107912980.html

'New Frontier': Scientists Lay Out Plan for Building AI Using Human Brain Cells

A group of scientists have proposed basing a new type of artificial intelligence on the very material it is intended to equal: cells from a human brain.

The effort is based out of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, but coordinated with scientists from around the world. They published their argument for the effort recently in Frontiers, a peer-reviewed journal based in Lausanne, Switzerland.Their idea is to use “organoids,” or 3-D cultures of human brain cells that replicate brain functions such as learning and memory, and which can form drastically more connections than even the best computer chips.“If we look at how efficiently the human brain operates in processing of information, learning etc, it is tempting to translate and model that to have a system which will work faster and more efficiently [than] current computers,” she added.Their study found that the human brain can store roughly 2,500 terabytes of information, which is about 1,000 times more memory than the newest MacBook Air laptop. Human brains are also vastly more energy efficient than circuit boards, requiring only “enough power to run a dim light bulb” in order to store an amount of information equivalent to the entire internet, according to a previous study.AI has become a prominent news topic in recent months as several internet companies have introduced competing interactive AI-aided search functions. However, many users quickly managed to find faults with the systems, including their ability to understand the nuances of human interaction, as well as some biases put into the system by the programmers.Speaking to the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the party to promote extensive science and technical education in children’s school curricula, not just college students, in order to give China an edge in the global “sci-tech revolution.”

