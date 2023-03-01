https://sputniknews.com/20230301/never-confuse-a-single-defeat-with-a-final-defeat-1107884935.html
Never Confuse a Single Defeat with a Final Defeat
Never Confuse a Single Defeat with a Final Defeat
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon having trouble tracking the weapons sent to Ukraine... 01.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-01T09:12+0000
2023-03-01T09:12+0000
2023-03-01T09:12+0000
the backstory
radio
cia
ukraine
james o'keefe
censorship
project veritas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107884789_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a0000753162279685e993ba6fc321e32.png
Never Confuse a Single Defeat with a Final Defeat
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon having trouble tracking the weapons sent to Ukraine, and China comments on the American COVID-19 "lab leak" theory
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | The Scott Adams Self Destruction, Censorship, and James O'Keefe Ousted from Project VeritasIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about America's past with Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the Village Voice newspaper, and the book Old Nazis, the New Right, and the Republican Party. Lee and Jason discussed author Russ Bellant and how his book connects the Republican party to Ukraine. Lee and Jason talked about past Republican Presidents and George Bush's power in the Regan administration.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with FilmLadd about his video on censorship, Scott Adams getting cancelled, and the attitude of modern employees. FilmLadd commented on the complaints about James O'Keefe and how he compared the O'Keefe situation to a 1980s movie called The Stuntman. FilmLadd spoke on the Scott Adams controversy and what Scott Adams's main goal might have been. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107884789_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb78de0a801d07278d608400223f04b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio, cia, ukraine, james o'keefe, censorship, аудио, project veritas
radio, cia, ukraine, james o'keefe, censorship, аудио, project veritas
Never Confuse a Single Defeat with a Final Defeat
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon having trouble tracking the weapons sent to Ukraine, and China comments on the American COVID-19 "lab leak" theory
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | The Scott Adams Self Destruction, Censorship, and James O'Keefe Ousted from Project Veritas
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about America's past with Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the Village Voice newspaper, and the book Old Nazis, the New Right, and the Republican Party. Lee and Jason discussed author Russ Bellant and how his book connects the Republican party to Ukraine. Lee and Jason talked about past Republican Presidents and George Bush's power in the Regan administration.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with FilmLadd about his video on censorship, Scott Adams getting cancelled, and the attitude of modern employees. FilmLadd commented on the complaints about James O'Keefe and how he compared the O'Keefe situation to a 1980s movie called The Stuntman. FilmLadd spoke on the Scott Adams controversy and what Scott Adams's main goal might have been.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.