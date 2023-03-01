https://sputniknews.com/20230301/moldova-not-afraid-of-military-escalation-including-from-transnistria---prime-minister-1107919117.html

Moldova Not Afraid of Military Escalation, Including From Transnistria - Prime Minister

Kishinev is not afraid of military escalation, including from Transnistria, and sees no reason for such threats, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, to be carried out by Ukrainian units, including the Azov nationalists*. As a pretext for invading the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), Kiev plans to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Russian Armed Forces would adequately respond to Ukraine's provocation against Transnistria, if any. Moldovan authorities deny the presence of direct threats to the country's security. However, Natalia Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian defense forces "South," said Monday Ukrainian troops had concentrated forces near the border with Transnistria. "Moldova has enough consolidated capabilities to cope with a possible escalation, including from Transnistria. The authorities in Kishinev can withstand any challenges and have learned how to ensure order and peace in Moldova."He said Tiraspol is not interested in escalating the conflict with Kishinev. Peace in the Transnistrian conflict area is maintained by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian, 492 Transnistrian, 355 Moldovan servicemen, as well as 10 military observers from Ukraine. Peacekeepers serve at 15 stationary posts and checkpoints, located in the key sections of the security zone. Transnistria, 60% of whose residents are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria actually became a territory not controlled by Kishinev.*banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

