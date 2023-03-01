International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230301/jinxed-by-johnson-russian-forces-wipe-out-elite-ukrainian-unit-named-after-ex-uk-pm--1107897496.html
Jinxed by Johnson? Russian Forces Wipe Out 'Elite' Ukrainian Unit Named After Ex-UK PM
Jinxed by Johnson? Russian Forces Wipe Out 'Elite' Ukrainian Unit Named After Ex-UK PM
The Russian forces defeated a Ukrainian army unit near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) named after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the commanders of the Wagner PMC told Sputnik.
2023-03-01T15:35+0000
2023-03-01T15:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military
special operation
ukraine
pmc wagner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096820777_0:0:3093:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_14c5654a3a93b98cb9e93c5664f91454.jpg
The Russian forces defeated a Ukrainian army unit near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) named after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the commanders of the Wagner PMC told Sputnik.He displayed the the trophies taken during the fight on the southern outskirts of the city, which included a flag from a unit of the "elite" 24th Mechanized Brigade stationed in the western part of Ukraine. He also mentioned that the Ukrainian military often uses pro-American themes, wearing patches with US flags and so on. Ukrainian military units also relish and widely brandish names and symbols of Nazi Germany.At the same time, Kiev widely exploits the names of historical Russian figures, like Russian Prince Daniel of Galicia, who was crowned king by a papal archbishop in 1253. The 24th Mechanized King Daniel Brigade, is stationed in the town of Yavorov, near Lvov, in Ukraine's west. It previously bore the name "the 24th Mechanized Iron Brigade "Prince Daniil of Galicia" (lately "King Daniil").In 2005, then Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoliy Hrytsenko called the 24th Brigade the best formation of the land forces. Its members took part in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Iraq, and in NATO's international exercises.During the Donbass war in 2014, the 24th Brigade formed several heavy battalion tactical groups that participated in acts of aggression against the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic near Slavyansk, Krasny Liman, Kramatorsk and Lisichansk.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/after-claiming-azov-no-longer-far-right-adl-slaps-label-on-us-shooter-who-used-their-nazi-symbol-1107754193.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096820777_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3c94f1c53f67022a17d1aa989198ea5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wagner pmc, ukrainian unit named after boris johnson, ex-uk prime minister boris johnson, russia's special operation in ukraine
wagner pmc, ukrainian unit named after boris johnson, ex-uk prime minister boris johnson, russia's special operation in ukraine

Jinxed by Johnson? Russian Forces Wipe Out 'Elite' Ukrainian Unit Named After Ex-UK PM

15:35 GMT 01.03.2023
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ukrainian armed forces are known for their bizarre penchant for names, broadly ranging from plugging Western weapons, to appropriating Russian historical figures and glorifying the Nazis.
The Russian forces defeated a Ukrainian army unit near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) named after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the commanders of the Wagner PMC told Sputnik.
He displayed the the trophies taken during the fight on the southern outskirts of the city, which included a flag from a unit of the "elite" 24th Mechanized Brigade stationed in the western part of Ukraine.

"Take note, this was a unit and they were maintaining a stronghold in the woods. When they were defeated, we found this flag," the commander said.

© SputnikInscription on the flag says: 24th Mechanized Brigade, "Boris Johnson" Unit
Inscription on the flag says: 24th Mechanized Brigade, Boris Johnson Unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
Inscription on the flag says: 24th Mechanized Brigade, "Boris Johnson" Unit
© Sputnik
He also mentioned that the Ukrainian military often uses pro-American themes, wearing patches with US flags and so on. Ukrainian military units also relish and widely brandish names and symbols of Nazi Germany.
© SputnikCaptured US flag patch alongside with nazi symbolic
Captured US flag patch alongside with nazi symbolic - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
Captured US flag patch alongside with nazi symbolic
© Sputnik
At the same time, Kiev widely exploits the names of historical Russian figures, like Russian Prince Daniel of Galicia, who was crowned king by a papal archbishop in 1253.
The 24th Mechanized King Daniel Brigade, is stationed in the town of Yavorov, near Lvov, in Ukraine's west. It previously bore the name "the 24th Mechanized Iron Brigade "Prince Daniil of Galicia" (lately "King Daniil").
Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Americas
After Claiming Azov No Longer ‘Far-Right,’ ADL Slaps Label on US Shooter Who Used Their Nazi Symbol
24 February, 00:53 GMT
In 2005, then Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoliy Hrytsenko called the 24th Brigade the best formation of the land forces. Its members took part in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Iraq, and in NATO's international exercises.
During the Donbass war in 2014, the 24th Brigade formed several heavy battalion tactical groups that participated in acts of aggression against the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic near Slavyansk, Krasny Liman, Kramatorsk and Lisichansk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала