International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230301/israeli-parliament-approves-2nd-part-of-judicial-reform-amid-mass-protests-1107904830.html
Israeli Parliament Approves 2nd Part of Judicial Reform Amid Mass Protests
Israeli Parliament Approves 2nd Part of Judicial Reform Amid Mass Protests
The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government
2023-03-01T13:19+0000
2023-03-01T13:19+0000
world
israel
protests
reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106475/08/1064750847_318:0:2178:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_f676c70bdec2ee094f9d72f8d40063e6.jpg
The vote passed with nine members in favor, while several opposition lawmakers were removed from session for voicing objections, Israeli media reported. In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis. Israeli police fired stun grenades at demonstrators blocking traffic on the streets of Tel Aviv and disrupting public transport operations, media reported. One protester was injured by a stun grenade that hit his head, while dozens of others were detained by security services for disturbing the peace, according to an Israeli newspaper. The police have also reportedly used tear gas against demonstrators in the center of Tel Aviv. The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/judicial-reform-clears-first-hurdle-in-israeli-parliament-amid-mass-protests-reports-say-1107377998.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106475/08/1064750847_550:0:1945:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_6470a6920a1aaec52fe23e1868faefd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli parliament, judicial reform, israeli government
israeli parliament, judicial reform, israeli government

Israeli Parliament Approves 2nd Part of Judicial Reform Amid Mass Protests

13:19 GMT 01.03.2023
CC BY 2.0 / James Emery / Knesset
Knesset - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
CC BY 2.0 / James Emery /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved the second part of a controversial judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government, which would limit the Supreme Court’s authority, amid widespread protests in the country, Israeli media reported.
The vote passed with nine members in favor, while several opposition lawmakers were removed from session for voicing objections, Israeli media reported.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.
Israelis hold placards in Tel Aviv on January 28, 2023 during a protest against controversial government plans to give lawmakers more control of the judicial system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
World
Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests, Reports Say
13 February, 13:32 GMT
Israeli police fired stun grenades at demonstrators blocking traffic on the streets of Tel Aviv and disrupting public transport operations, media reported. One protester was injured by a stun grenade that hit his head, while dozens of others were detained by security services for disturbing the peace, according to an Israeli newspaper. The police have also reportedly used tear gas against demonstrators in the center of Tel Aviv.
The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала