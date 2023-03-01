https://sputniknews.com/20230301/iran-hopes-to-sign-new-treaty-on-relations-with-russia-in-2023-ambassador-1107898061.html

Iran Hopes to Sign New Treaty on Relations With Russia in 2023: Ambassador

Tehran hopes that a new treaty on relations with Russia will be signed in 2023 to cap preparations for a basic interstate treaty which began back in 2020

"We hope to have this agreement signed by our two governments in 2023," Jalali said in an interview with a Russian newspaper. The ambassador noted that Tehran had already sent a draft treaty to Moscow, adding that the sides are currently conducting a detailed final study of the document. On February 9, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik that the document would be of strategic importance, but it was essential that the treaty be "solid, balanced and reflect the new realities of bilateral cooperation." According to the diplomat, the treaty will outline the main guidelines for further building of the entire complex of Russian-Iranian relations for the coming decades.

