International
Breaking News: Nigerian Electoral Commission Declares Bola Tinubu Winner of 2023 Presidential Election
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230301/ghislaine-maxwell-to-claim-she-was-held-under-inhumane-conditions-in-upcoming-appeal---report-1107886983.html
Ghislaine Maxwell to Claim She Was Held 'Under Inhumane Conditions' in Upcoming Appeal - Report
Ghislaine Maxwell to Claim She Was Held 'Under Inhumane Conditions' in Upcoming Appeal - Report
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploit and abuse underage girls, will appeal. The document states she was held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody, US media reports.
2023-03-01T03:17+0000
2023-03-01T03:16+0000
viral
us
jeffrey epstein
ghislaine maxwell
child pornography
sex abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48f90b4e0c9f77e596aa2333acf782af.jpg
Celebrity socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted with 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploit and abuse underage girls, will reportedly outline in her upcoming appeal that she was held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody at Brooklyn Detention Center during the investigation.The appeal is to be filed Tuesday with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. It is said the appeal will reportedly include the following points:In an exclusive statement previously given to Page Six, Aidala said: "[Maxwell] was so mistreated during her period of incarceration that it violated so many of her constitutional rights to defend herself... she's supposed to sit for a trial [with her] life on the line... In the United States of America, anyone who's accused of any crime should not be abused by the US government the way she was abused."Aidala also indicated that the appeal would also be based on what he said were investigative errors, including how:Maxwell's previous attempt for a new trial was shot down by the same judge overseeing her current case, as such, reports suggest the appeal may be rejected, effectively staying her 20-year sentence.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/ghislaine-maxwell-claims-prince-andrew-photo-is-fake-epstein-planned-to-appeal--was-murdered-1106660864.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59450c7c9d499ca8d0cb0dbadc664938.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell will appeal, sex abuse epstein maxwell, maxwell trial conspiracy, is maxwell still alive
jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell will appeal, sex abuse epstein maxwell, maxwell trial conspiracy, is maxwell still alive

Ghislaine Maxwell to Claim She Was Held 'Under Inhumane Conditions' in Upcoming Appeal - Report

03:17 GMT 01.03.2023
© AP Photo / Elizabeth WilliamsIn this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
© AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The case of Jeffrey Epstein and his companion Ghislaine Maxwell became one of the most notable in the US in 2019. The financier, who was among the friends of many members of the establishment, was suspected of organizing human trafficking and involving minors in prostitution. He died in a detention center in New York under uncertain circumstances.
Celebrity socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted with 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploit and abuse underage girls, will reportedly outline in her upcoming appeal that she was held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody at Brooklyn Detention Center during the investigation.
The appeal is to be filed Tuesday with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. It is said the appeal will reportedly include the following points:
Sleep deprivation
Malnutrition
Living with vermin in her cell
Inability to gain proper access to her lawyer
Overall deplorable conditions

Her lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, reportedly said that "by the time of trial, she was so disoriented and diminished that she was unable meaningfully to assist in her own defense, much less to testify."

In an exclusive statement previously given to Page Six, Aidala said: "[Maxwell] was so mistreated during her period of incarceration that it violated so many of her constitutional rights to defend herself... she's supposed to sit for a trial [with her] life on the line... In the United States of America, anyone who's accused of any crime should not be abused by the US government the way she was abused."
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshalls at the start of her trial, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Americas
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Prince Andrew Photo is 'Fake', Epstein Planned to Appeal & Was Murdered
24 January, 17:20 GMT
Aidala also indicated that the appeal would also be based on what he said were investigative errors, including how:
One juror failed to disclose his own history of child abuse during jury selection
Government was "barred by a five-year statute of limitations from bringing the charges"
Prosecutors "breached a non-prosecution agreement that immunized Maxwell for these offenses."
Maxwell's previous attempt for a new trial was shot down by the same judge overseeing her current case, as such, reports suggest the appeal may be rejected, effectively staying her 20-year sentence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала