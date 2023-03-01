https://sputniknews.com/20230301/ghislaine-maxwell-to-claim-she-was-held-under-inhumane-conditions-in-upcoming-appeal---report-1107886983.html

Ghislaine Maxwell to Claim She Was Held 'Under Inhumane Conditions' in Upcoming Appeal - Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploit and abuse underage girls, will appeal. The document states she was held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody, US media reports.

Celebrity socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted with 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually exploit and abuse underage girls, will reportedly outline in her upcoming appeal that she was held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody at Brooklyn Detention Center during the investigation.The appeal is to be filed Tuesday with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. It is said the appeal will reportedly include the following points:In an exclusive statement previously given to Page Six, Aidala said: "[Maxwell] was so mistreated during her period of incarceration that it violated so many of her constitutional rights to defend herself... she's supposed to sit for a trial [with her] life on the line... In the United States of America, anyone who's accused of any crime should not be abused by the US government the way she was abused."Aidala also indicated that the appeal would also be based on what he said were investigative errors, including how:Maxwell's previous attempt for a new trial was shot down by the same judge overseeing her current case, as such, reports suggest the appeal may be rejected, effectively staying her 20-year sentence.

