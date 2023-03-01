https://sputniknews.com/20230301/ghislaine-maxwell-appeals-sex-trafficking-conviction-claims-was-prosecuted-as-proxy-for-epstein-1107894210.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Sex Trafficking Conviction, Claims Was Prosecuted as 'Proxy for Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Sex Trafficking Conviction, Claims Was Prosecuted as 'Proxy for Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed to have her sex trafficking conviction thrown out, stating she was prosecuted as a ‘proxy for jeffrey Epstein’.

Disgraced former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US appeals court to throw out her sex trafficking conviction, insisting she was used as a scapegoat for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The case should either be dismissed or retried, according to the filing with the second US circuit court of appeals in Manhattan, made late on February 28.According to Maxwell's legal team, the 61-year-old has been the target of unprecedented "vilification."The appeal laid out a plethora of arguments. Thus, it contended that Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 plea deal struck with prosecutors in southern Florida should have shielded Ghislaine Maxwell from prosecution as a "potential co-conspirator." At the time, the hedge fund manager pleaded guilty to a Florida state prostitution charge and served 13 months in jail. The appeal filing also makes the case that throughout the trial, which began on November 29, 2021, US District Judge Alison Nathan made multiple errors. The legal team cited an incident when one juror failed to disclose before trial that he had been sexually abused as a child. "Ample evidence" pointed to the fact that the juror, known as Juror 50, "harbored actual bias," and the judge should have voided the conviction, Maxwell's lawyers said.Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal also highlighted other factors, stating that she had been held "under inhumane conditions" while in custody at the Brooklyn Detention Center during the investigation. Other points incorporated into the appeal are as follows:Maxwell's lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, known for having represented Harvey Weinstein back in 2020 during the disgraced Hollywood producer's first sex crimes trial, was cited by media as saying that "by the time of trial, she was so disoriented and diminished that she was unable meaningfully to assist in her own defense, much less to testify."In December 2021, a Manhattan jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice, on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for abuse by the billionaire between 1994 and 2004. Since then, she has been serving a 20-year prison sentence in a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.Ghislaine Maxwell's previous attempt to gain a retrial in 2022 failed. After her lawyers insisted the verdict be cast into doubt because one juror had failed to disclose his own sexual assault in the jury questionnaire, US District Judge Alison Nathan nevertheless ruled that Juror 50's "tone, demeanor, and responsiveness gave no indication of false testimony."

