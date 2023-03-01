International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230301/finnish-parliament-approves-bill-on-joining-nato-1107901985.html
Finnish Parliament Approves Bill on Joining NATO
Finnish Parliament Approves Bill on Joining NATO
The Finnish parliament has approved on Wednesday a bill submitted by the government on the country's accession to NATO
2023-03-01T12:27+0000
2023-03-01T12:28+0000
military
sweden
finland
nato
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg
The bill was approved by 184 votes, seven parliament members were absent, and one abstained. The document will now need to be approved by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to finalize the ratification of the country's application to NATO at the national level. Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 following Quran-burning incidents in Europe, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. In February, Turkey discussed with other NATO members the possibility of approving Finland's application separately. The talks with Sweden also resumed.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/to-veto-or-not-to-veto-sweden-and-finlands-nato-bids-in-limbo-as-turkiye-hungary-mull-pros--cons-1107877919.html
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45cd8af2cf3ed8beed15945dc12c13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finnish parliament, accession to nato, finnish accession to nato
finnish parliament, accession to nato, finnish accession to nato

Finnish Parliament Approves Bill on Joining NATO

12:27 GMT 01.03.2023 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 01.03.2023)
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2023
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Finnish parliament has approved on Wednesday a bill submitted by the government on the country's accession to NATO, according to the broadcast.
The bill was approved by 184 votes, seven parliament members were absent, and one abstained.
The document will now need to be approved by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to finalize the ratification of the country's application to NATO at the national level.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
Analysis
To Veto or Not to Veto? Sweden and Finland's NATO Bids in Limbo as Turkiye, Hungary Mull Pros & Cons
Yesterday, 17:09 GMT
Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.
The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 following Quran-burning incidents in Europe, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. In February, Turkey discussed with other NATO members the possibility of approving Finland's application separately. The talks with Sweden also resumed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала