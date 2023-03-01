https://sputniknews.com/20230301/easyjet-pilot-does-360-degree-maneuver-over-sea-so-passengers-can-see-the-northern-lights-1107888199.html

EasyJet Pilot Does 360-Degree Maneuver Over Sea So Passengers Can See the Northern Lights

EasyJet Pilot Does 360-Degree Maneuver Over Sea So Passengers Can See the Northern Lights

EasyJet passengers traveling from Reykjavik to Manchester got a special treat on Monday night when the pilot of their flight made a loop so passengers on both sides of the aisle could see the Northern Lights.

2023-03-01T04:09+0000

2023-03-01T04:09+0000

2023-03-01T04:08+0000

viral

northern lights

northern lights

flight

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105767/18/1057671847_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_640d1238850844d75ff7ff20f4eb2e42.jpg

EasyJet passengers traveling from Reykjavik to Manchester got a special treat on Monday night when the pilot of their flight made a loop so passengers on both sides of the aisle could see the Northern Lights."Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers and we're delighted to have been able to share this special view of the Northern Lights with them.”Passengers on the plane were grateful to the pilot for the opportunity to see the natural spectacle named “aurora borealis” in 1619 by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, including a newly-engaged couple who were one of many lucky enough to view the celestial scene.Adam Groves, 27, had actually planned to propose to his girlfriend under the Northern Lights during their vacation, but the pair weren't able to view it due to poor weather conditions. He proposed to her at a scenic location instead.The newly engaged couple were able to view the lights on their flight home, thanks to the pilot turning the aircraft around, adding that it was the “perfect ending” to a “pretty special holiday.”The UK’s Meteorological Office said the event lit up the skies in pink and green as far south as North Uist, Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire. The Northern Lights are usually seen in areas closer to the Arctic such as Iceland and Scandinavia, but were visible for Brits this weekend from Sunday night into early Monday.The flight reportedly took off about nine minutes ahead of schedule, so the pilot’s spontaneous 360 fly-round halfway between Iceland and England did not result in a delayed landing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

easyjet, northern lights, reykjavik, manchester,