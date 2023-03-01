https://sputniknews.com/20230301/drones-target-russia-student-loan-trials-northern-ireland-deal-1107880656.html

Drones Target Russia, Student Loan Trials, Northern Ireland Deal

KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, discusses drone strikes within Russia, explains China’s response to the revival of the lab leak theory of COVID’s origins, breaks down the visit of the Belarusian leadership to China, and gets into the TikTok ban.Phil Kelly, a political commentator and socialist activist based in Belfast, discusses the new deal struck to deal with Northern Ireland’s complicated Brexit, how much public opinion is needed to support the UK’s monarchy, and how Europe plans to deal with increasing irregular migration.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” discusses the fate of US President Joe Biden’s student loan relief program, US government interference in Nicaragua, a new report on the US war in Afghanistan, and how US media fails to convey the reality of war and peace.Ron Clewer, Illinois market president of Gorman & Company and an affordable housing advocate, discusses affordability in the US housing markets, how declining rents can actually coexist with declining affordability, and what an increasing rent burden does to communities.The Misfits also discuss a bad situation involving bats in Arkansas, and Adidas’ quandary over its Yeezy surplus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

