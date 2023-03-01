https://sputniknews.com/20230301/china-slams-us-for-unilateral-trade-bullying-double-standards-1107909164.html

China Slams US for Unilateral 'Trade Bullying,' Double Standards

The United States has been engaged in unilateral "trade bullying" and double trade standards in recent years, disrupting global supply chains, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The US, in its "false accusations," ignores China’s major achievements in fulfilling its WTO obligations, distorts the country’s success in establishing a market economy and denies its contribution to the development of the multilateral trading system and the world economy, the commerce ministry said. The commerce ministry also noted that over the past years, Washington has been "actively engaged in unilateral trade bullying," applying double standards, disrupting global production and supply chains, and undermining effectiveness of the multilateral trade system.On Friday, the Office of the US Trade Representative released a report criticizing China’s trade policies and accusing Beijing of failing to fulfill its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

