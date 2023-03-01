https://sputniknews.com/20230301/chemical-weapons-provocation-brewing-in-ukraine-anti-war-movement-grows-bakhmut-encirclement-near-1107886012.html

Chemical Weapons Provocation Brewing in Ukraine; Anti-War Movement Grows; Bakhmut Encirclement Near

Anti-war protests in the US and Europe reveal a restive electorate and Russian specialists signal a potential chemical weapons provocation stirring in Ukraine. 01.03.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia specialists signal their fears that chemical weapons provocations may be stirring in Ukraine. Also, the town of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is nearly encircled and the president of Belarus is visiting China.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. China continues to push its peace plan for Ukraine as it hosts the president of Belarus. Also, Taiwan is criminalizing "spreading rumors" and Russia is moving towards the yuan and other international currencies.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the antiwar movement. Anti-war protests in Europe over the weekend reveal a restive electorate that is waking up to the danger of nuclear war. Also, Ron Paul has authored a piece in which he posits that the movement is roaring back to life.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Israeli attack on non-profits has moved to the US as the "Alliance For Global Justice" is being demonetized. Also, anti-China rhetoric is blowing up and the Biden administration is funneling billions for war and neglecting the needs of the electorate.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. International outrage grows and Israeli settlers, protected by the military, rampage in a fury of hate and violence against innocent Palestinians. Also, Russia is supplying advanced military hardware to Iran.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss war-time economics. Dr. Rasmus reviews his predictions for the Ukraine conflict. Also, we discuss how Russia managed to survive the Western sanctions and the growth of alternative economic alliances.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic economics. A Supreme Court case will affect student loan forgiveness.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss domestic policy. Russia Gate demonstrates the death of Western journalism. Also, a lawsuit against Fox News for defamation moves forward and the antiwar movement seems to be waking up.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

