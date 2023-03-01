https://sputniknews.com/20230301/buildup-for-war-us-spins-covid-lab-leak-narrative-to-pin-blame-on-china-1107899842.html

'Buildup for War': US Spins COVID Lab Leak Narrative to 'Pin Blame on China'

'Buildup for War': US Spins COVID Lab Leak Narrative to 'Pin Blame on China'

The US spins the 'false narrative' about the COVID-19 lab leak to 'pin blame on China,' expert says.

The US Energy Department and the FBI have alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely spread "via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory," according to a Wall Street Journal report co-authored by Michael R. Gordon. The report cited a classified intelligence paper provided to the White House and American lawmakers.However, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on February 26 that there remained "a variety of views" in the US intelligence community about whether the virus emerged naturally, jumping from an infected animal to a human, or escaped from a lab. Sullivan stated that he "can’t confirm or deny" The Wall Street Journal report on the matter.The timing of the newly-resuscitated allegations has raised numerous questions.He added:US-China relations have been gripped by weeks of heightened tensions of late, amid the shootdown of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States by the Biden administration, with Beijing insisting the flying craft was part of a civilian weather research initiative. This was followed by bellicose warnings that the US "would respond" if it determined China had in fact provided any form of lethal arms to aid Russia in its operation in Ukraine. Such claims have been dismissed by Beijing, which underscored that, "China has been actively promoting peace talks and the political settlement of the crisis.” Last spring, amid information obtained in the course of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops first began shedding light on the extent of the US bioweapons program carried out in cahoots with the Kiev regime. The Chinese government has also repeatedly raised concerns with regard to Washington's secretive biolabs scattered around the world.

