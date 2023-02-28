https://sputniknews.com/20230228/what-ukraine-reveals-about-black-politics-in-the-us-1107853801.html

What Ukraine Reveals About Black Politics in The US

What Ukraine Reveals About Black Politics in The US

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, co-author of the book, Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War and the author Washington Bullets: A History of the CIA, Coups, and Assassinations to discuss the lack of a consensus reached at recent G20 meetings over Ukraine despite US efforts to force the body to denounce Russia, how this episode demonstrates the loosening grip of the US on the global political system, and how we should understand these shifting dynamics as we enter a transitionary period toward multipolarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the impact of US sanctions on the global south and on Zimbabwe in particular, how sanctions are exacerbating the dire situation in northwest Syria following the devastating earthquake there by blocking aid, how sanctions are wielded by the US as part of the regime change toolkit, and how nations like Russia have demonstrated how sanctions can backfire on the US and Europe.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss the government in Israel and how the brutality waged on Palestinians under Itamar Ben-Gvir significantly raises the risk of sparking another intifada, why the holy periods of Passover and Ramadan might spark mass resistance among Palestinians, and how some Jewish Israelis are reacting to this government to this government while ignoring Palestinians.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine highlighted the lack of Black politics in the US, a report from the Department of Energy concluding with low confidence that COVID may have come from a lab leak and why this report is being leaked now as the US intensifies its campaign against China, the likelihood that Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, and the perceived inability of Vice President Kamala Harris to wage an effective presidential campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

