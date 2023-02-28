International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/west-pushing-kiev-to-negotiate-israeli-settler-rampage-co-river-1107852653.html
West Pushing Kiev to Negotiate, Israeli Settler Rampage, CO River
West Pushing Kiev to Negotiate, Israeli Settler Rampage, CO River
NATO might be offering security promises to push Kiev to talk with Moscow, and another US department supports the Chinese lab leak theory. 28.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-28T09:14+0000
2023-02-28T09:14+0000
political misfits
ukraine
covid-19
nato
china
climate
water
rights
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107852507_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_26477b9e90e585fee2c378d19c154b7b.png
West Pushing Kiev to Negotiate, Israeli Settler Rampage, CO River
NATO might be offering security promises to push Kiev to talk with Moscow, and another US department supports the Chinese lab leak theory.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the travails of Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams and how Elon Musk is trying to insert himself into the controversy, Russian-language broadcasters at VOA being sacked, Gisele Fetterman’s flight to Canada, a federal judge's decision to deny the attempt to seize Afghan funds to pay 9/11 families, the Department of Energy’s COVID report, Treasury Secretary Jane Yellen in Ukraine, and the slow recovery in East Palestine, Ohio.Author and West Coast coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses NATO powers dangling security assurances to Ukraine as Western European leaders push Kiev to negotiate with Moscow, how Europeans have been mobilizing against NATO and calling for peace, US reports that China is considering supplying Russia with military aid, the escalation of violence by Israeli officials, Palestinian distrust of the Palestinian Authority government, and the questions around Washington’s support for Israel with its new government.Social justice and environmental organizer and author Tina Landis discusses the Arizona government’s new efforts to solve the Colorado River water supply crisis, Wall Street firms buying up water rights in Western states, Chevron’s development of a carcinogenic biofuel deemed “climate friendly”, and skepticism of "green" alternatives under capitalism.The Misfits also discuss the announcement of a new framework for trade between Ireland and the EU, the transfer of supposed gang members to a mega-prison by El Salvador, and the death in police custody of an American woman seeking treatment at a hospital.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107852507_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_851c38bdfc6d44df7af2d4303c06867d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, covid-19, nato, china, climate, water, rights, аудио, radio, us senate
ukraine, covid-19, nato, china, climate, water, rights, аудио, radio, us senate

West Pushing Kiev to Negotiate, Israeli Settler Rampage, CO River

09:14 GMT 28.02.2023
Political Misfits
West Pushing Kiev to Negotiate, Israeli Settler Rampage, CO River
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
NATO might be offering security promises to push Kiev to talk with Moscow, and another US department supports the Chinese lab leak theory.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the travails of Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams and how Elon Musk is trying to insert himself into the controversy, Russian-language broadcasters at VOA being sacked, Gisele Fetterman’s flight to Canada, a federal judge's decision to deny the attempt to seize Afghan funds to pay 9/11 families, the Department of Energy’s COVID report, Treasury Secretary Jane Yellen in Ukraine, and the slow recovery in East Palestine, Ohio.
Author and West Coast coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses NATO powers dangling security assurances to Ukraine as Western European leaders push Kiev to negotiate with Moscow, how Europeans have been mobilizing against NATO and calling for peace, US reports that China is considering supplying Russia with military aid, the escalation of violence by Israeli officials, Palestinian distrust of the Palestinian Authority government, and the questions around Washington’s support for Israel with its new government.
Social justice and environmental organizer and author Tina Landis discusses the Arizona government’s new efforts to solve the Colorado River water supply crisis, Wall Street firms buying up water rights in Western states, Chevron’s development of a carcinogenic biofuel deemed “climate friendly”, and skepticism of "green" alternatives under capitalism.
The Misfits also discuss the announcement of a new framework for trade between Ireland and the EU, the transfer of supposed gang members to a mega-prison by El Salvador, and the death in police custody of an American woman seeking treatment at a hospital.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала