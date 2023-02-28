https://sputniknews.com/20230228/us-uncovers-over-3800-cases-of-child-worker-abuse-launches-crackdown-1107860660.html

US Uncovers Over 3,800 Cases of Child Worker Abuse, Launches Crackdown

The Biden administration is responding to the burgeoning problem of child labor exploitation, especially of migrant children, with tougher new measures, the Labor Department said in a press release.

To combat the rising challenge of child labor exploitation - particularly of migrant children, the release added, the Labor Department and Health and Human Services announced a number of initiatives to increase efforts on vetting sponsors, probing violations, and holding companies accountable.Labor chief Marty Walsh said everyone has a moral and legal obligation to prevent the "scourge of child labor." Too often, he added, companies look the other way or blame staffing agencies and subcontractors.Earlier in February, the Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) paid a fine of $1.5 million for illegally employing over 100 children in hazardous conditions at meatpacking sites across several US states, the Labor Department said in a statement.

