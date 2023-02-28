https://sputniknews.com/20230228/us-plans-to-carry-out-false-flag-op-in-ukraine-using-toxic-agents-russian-military-says-1107861688.html

US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says

US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW, February 28 (Sputnik) - The United States plans to organize a provocation in Ukraine with the use of toxic agents, while blaming Russia, Commander of... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International

According to Kirillov, on February 22, an influential US non-governmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, which, in particular, said that Russian troops planned to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation. He said Washington hopes that during hostilities it will not be possible to properly investigate the planned US chemical provocation in Ukraine, but added that in case the provocation does take place, the Russian Defense Ministry will identify and punish the true culprits.Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the United States is likely to try to use the BZ military incapacitating agent (3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate) in Ukraine.A train carrying a cargo of chemicals arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass earlier this month and delivered to the line of contact. Itconsisted of 16 sealed metal boxes, eight of which had a chemical hazard sign, the inscription "BZ" and marking with two red lines, which corresponds to the class of poisonous substances with a temporary detoxifying effect, according to Kirillov.

