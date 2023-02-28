International
US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says
US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says
MOSCOW, February 28 (Sputnik) - The United States plans to organize a provocation in Ukraine with the use of toxic agents, while blaming Russia, Commander of... 28.02.2023
According to Kirillov, on February 22, an influential US non-governmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, which, in particular, said that Russian troops planned to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation. He said Washington hopes that during hostilities it will not be possible to properly investigate the planned US chemical provocation in Ukraine, but added that in case the provocation does take place, the Russian Defense Ministry will identify and punish the true culprits.Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the United States is likely to try to use the BZ military incapacitating agent (3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate) in Ukraine.A train carrying a cargo of chemicals arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass earlier this month and delivered to the line of contact. Itconsisted of 16 sealed metal boxes, eight of which had a chemical hazard sign, the inscription "BZ" and marking with two red lines, which corresponds to the class of poisonous substances with a temporary detoxifying effect, according to Kirillov.
US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says

05:13 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 05:43 GMT 28.02.2023)
© AP Photo / SERGEI CHUZAVKOVChemical warfare experts from a multinational team examine the area for traces of contamination with a toxic agent during the NATO-led Joint Assistance exercise in the Yavoriv military training facility, 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2005
Chemical warfare experts from a multinational team examine the area for traces of contamination with a toxic agent during the NATO-led Joint Assistance exercise in the Yavoriv military training facility, 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / SERGEI CHUZAVKOV
MOSCOW, February 28 (Sputnik) - The United States plans to organize a provocation in Ukraine with the use of toxic agents, while blaming Russia, Commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said at a briefing on Tuesday.
According to Kirillov, on February 22, an influential US non-governmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, which, in particular, said that Russian troops planned to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation.

"We regard this information as the intention of the United States itself and its accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Lt. Gen. Kirillov said.

He said Washington hopes that during hostilities it will not be possible to properly investigate the planned US chemical provocation in Ukraine, but added that in case the provocation does take place, the Russian Defense Ministry will identify and punish the true culprits.
Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the United States is likely to try to use the BZ military incapacitating agent (3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate) in Ukraine.

"We warn that in case of provocations with the use of toxic chemicals, we will identify and punish the true culprits", he stressed

A train carrying a cargo of chemicals arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass earlier this month and delivered to the line of contact. Itconsisted of 16 sealed metal boxes, eight of which had a chemical hazard sign, the inscription "BZ" and marking with two red lines, which corresponds to the class of poisonous substances with a temporary detoxifying effect, according to Kirillov.

"The cargo was placed on US-made armored vehicles, which, as part of the convoy, left for the line of contact," he added.

