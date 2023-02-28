https://sputniknews.com/20230228/us-must-reconsider-anti-russian-policy-to-return-to-full-scale-new-start-envoy-says-1107861363.html

US Must Reconsider Anti-Russian Policy to Return to Full-Scale New START, Envoy Says

For a return to the full-scale operation of the New START Treaty, the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

He added that Washington has violated the New START procedure, declares submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions.The diplomat also stressed that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has not yet entered into force because of the US stance.On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.

