US Must Reconsider Anti-Russian Policy to Return to Full-Scale New START, Envoy Says

For a return to the full-scale operation of the New START Treaty, the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
He added that Washington has violated the New START procedure, declares submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions.The diplomat also stressed that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has not yet entered into force because of the US stance.On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - For a return to the full-scale operation of the New START Treaty, the United States must reconsider its aggressive anti-Russian policy, Russia's Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"To create the conditions for a return to full-scale operation of New START, Washington must reconsider its hostile anti-Russian policy. So far we see exactly the opposite: the United States is not ready even for symbolic positive gestures," Antonov told reporters.
He added that Washington has violated the New START
procedure, declares submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions.
"Following a procedure not agreed upon with Russia, it declares SLBM launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions. More than a hundred of them have been illegitimately withdrawn from the Treaty’s counting rules. Our inspectors have never been given the opportunity to verify the results of the ‘conversion’," he said.
The diplomat also stressed that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has not yet entered into force because of the US stance.
"If the United States were a responsible nuclear power, it would have ratified the CTBT long ago. It is Washington that is responsible for the fact that the treaty has not yet entered into force. Other states on which the fate of the CTBT depends look at the US policy for cues. Why would they hurry if the Administration is unwilling to put a legal end to nuclear testing?" Antonov told reporters.
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty
. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.