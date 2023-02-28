https://sputniknews.com/20230228/us-meddling-in-nigerian-elections-chinese-peace-plan-eu-anti-war-protests-1107857611.html

US Meddling in Nigerian Elections; Chinese Peace Plan; EU Anti-War Protests

US Meddling in Nigerian Elections; Chinese Peace Plan; EU Anti-War Protests

US State Department actions on Nigerian elections appear to be the usual election meddling as long-time coup-mongers openly comment on the African nation's... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-28T09:11+0000

2023-02-28T09:11+0000

2023-02-28T09:11+0000

the critical hour

radio

nigeria

nord stream

taiwan

taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)

china

berlin

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107857429_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_54a36a866d33ae1a3aa527d400256a9f.png

US Meddling in Nigerian Elections; Chinese Peace Plan; EU Anti-War Protests US State Department actions on Nigerian elections appear to be the usual election meddling as long-time coup-mongers openly comment on the African nation's democratic process.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO. The president of Ukraine says that he is planning to attack Crimea. Also, the US is planning another 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and NATO is falling apart.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. US State Department actions on Nigerian elections appear to be the usual election meddling as long-time coup-mongers openly comment on the African nation's democratic process. Also, China has released a 12-point peace plan.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss anti-war protests. Mass peace demonstrations were held in various EU nations this weekend. Also, Western leaders are privately admitting that Ukraine can't win the conflict.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Several nations are demanding that the UN give a framework for investigating the Nord Stream blasts.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town burning cars and destroying property. Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The CIS has admitted to providing intel for Ukraine since the beginning of the SMO. Also, more evidence emerges that the US wanted Russia to invade Ukraine.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. The US is arguing that China has superior ship-building capabilities. Also, the US military is arguing that they should destroy Taiwan's major industry if China invades the Island.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. The Biden administration is taking its capitulation to Israel to an absurd new level. Also, an Arkansas anti-BDS law remains in effect.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

nigeria

china

berlin

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, nigeria, nord stream, taiwan, taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc), china, berlin, israel, аудио