https://sputniknews.com/20230228/ukrainian-foreign-ministry-starts-proceedings-over-nbc-journalists-visit-to-crimea-1107883923.html
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Starts Proceedings Over NBC Journalists' Visit to Crimea
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Starts Proceedings Over NBC Journalists' Visit to Crimea
Kiev is investigating the circumstances of a visit of NBC News journalists to Crimea, who are now facing a ban on entry into Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.
2023-02-28T22:40+0000
2023-02-28T22:40+0000
2023-02-28T22:40+0000
world
russia
ukraine
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:170:3070:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed139803b4a29941f0e6550650ee7a4.jpg
Earlier in the day, the US broadcaster reported that its journalists traveled to Crimea by train from Moscow and talked with local residents.The competent Ukrainian authorities are now establishing the circumstances of the journalists' visit to Crimea, the spokesman added.Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e7e6a1a5bd8af5c3acaf6d24c4914f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nbc journalists, crimea, ukraine threatens to word freedom, ukraine goes against us journalists, nbc crimea report
nbc journalists, crimea, ukraine threatens to word freedom, ukraine goes against us journalists, nbc crimea report
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Starts Proceedings Over NBC Journalists' Visit to Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is investigating the circumstances of a visit of NBC News journalists to Crimea, who are now facing a ban on entry into Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the US broadcaster reported that its journalists traveled to Crimea by train from Moscow and talked with local residents.
"Visiting... Crimea from the territory of the Russian Federation is a violation of the legislation of Ukraine. Legal liability is provided for violators. In particular, foreigners also face a ban on entry into Ukraine for such actions," Nikolenko said on social media.
The competent Ukrainian authorities are now establishing the circumstances of the journalists' visit to Crimea, the spokesman added.
Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014
, in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own territory
that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.