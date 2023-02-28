https://sputniknews.com/20230228/ukrainian-foreign-ministry-starts-proceedings-over-nbc-journalists-visit-to-crimea-1107883923.html

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Starts Proceedings Over NBC Journalists' Visit to Crimea

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Starts Proceedings Over NBC Journalists' Visit to Crimea

Kiev is investigating the circumstances of a visit of NBC News journalists to Crimea, who are now facing a ban on entry into Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US broadcaster reported that its journalists traveled to Crimea by train from Moscow and talked with local residents.The competent Ukrainian authorities are now establishing the circumstances of the journalists' visit to Crimea, the spokesman added.Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

