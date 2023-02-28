https://sputniknews.com/20230228/two-seriously-injured-in-shooting-near-elementary-school-in-germanys-bramsche-media-reports-1107865682.html
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in the town of Bramsche in Germany's Lower Saxony, the police detained the shooter, media reported on Tuesday.
2023-02-28T09:45+0000
2023-02-28T09:45+0000
2023-02-28T09:45+0000
world
germany
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357140_0:152:3099:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4cae11b6e5320f296d2e625ba1882e.jpg
The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the Bild newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses. The school itself was not affected, teachers and students are currently under supervision.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/buffalo-mass-shooter-sentenced-to-life-without-parole-1107476828.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357140_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ed521bd940fd9fb3eaec2a2f1f411013.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooter in germany, shooting in bramsche, shooting near elementary school
shooter in germany, shooting in bramsche, shooting near elementary school
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in the town of Bramsche in Germany's Lower Saxony, the police detained the shooter, media reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the Bild newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses.
The school itself was not affected, teachers and students are currently under supervision.