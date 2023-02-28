https://sputniknews.com/20230228/two-seriously-injured-in-shooting-near-elementary-school-in-germanys-bramsche-media-reports-1107865682.html

Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports

Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in the town of Bramsche in Germany's Lower Saxony, the police detained the shooter, media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the Bild newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses. The school itself was not affected, teachers and students are currently under supervision.

