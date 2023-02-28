International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/two-seriously-injured-in-shooting-near-elementary-school-in-germanys-bramsche-media-reports-1107865682.html
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in the town of Bramsche in Germany's Lower Saxony, the police detained the shooter, media reported on Tuesday.
2023-02-28T09:45+0000
2023-02-28T09:45+0000
world
germany
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357140_0:152:3099:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4cae11b6e5320f296d2e625ba1882e.jpg
The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the Bild newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses. The school itself was not affected, teachers and students are currently under supervision.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/buffalo-mass-shooter-sentenced-to-life-without-parole-1107476828.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357140_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ed521bd940fd9fb3eaec2a2f1f411013.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooter in germany, shooting in bramsche, shooting near elementary school
shooter in germany, shooting in bramsche, shooting near elementary school

Two Seriously Injured in Shooting Near Elementary School in Germany's Bramsche, Media Reports

09:45 GMT 28.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / CAROLINE SEIDELGerman police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / CAROLINE SEIDEL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in the town of Bramsche in Germany's Lower Saxony, the police detained the shooter, media reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the Bild newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses.
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Americas
Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole
15 February, 20:43 GMT
The school itself was not affected, teachers and students are currently under supervision.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала