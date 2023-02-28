https://sputniknews.com/20230228/top-democrat-says-f-16s-for-ukraine-not-wise-use-of-resources-1107881067.html

Top Democrat Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'

Top Democrat Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'

The top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday that the panel has concluded that it would not be a wise use of resources to send F-16s to Ukraine.

2023-02-28T20:10+0000

2023-02-28T20:10+0000

2023-02-28T20:10+0000

military

us

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

f-16

us house armed services committee

adam smith

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107087375_0:174:2673:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c33d4f38fa1e8f9233e1fdc1289327.jpg

Smith also noted that it would take a considerable amount of time and cost a significant amount of money to even deliver F-16s to Ukraine, train pilots and mechanics, create air fields to accommodate the aircraft and supply the spare parts needed to keep them operating."Best case scenario, we could maybe get some operational F-16’s into Ukraine within a year, maybe eight months if we really pushed it," Smith said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.The fourth-generation fighter jets would also "struggle to survive" on the battlefield against Russia, Smith also said.Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said that F-16 fighter jets are off the table for Ukraine "for now."Previously, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine revealed an insufficient levels of the US military production base. He also noted that issuing even older versions of the F-16 might seriously narrow further US assistance to Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20230131/should-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-ever-be-considered-by-any-country-1106849684.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

when will us give ukraine f-16, why didnt us give ukraine fighter jets, us arms depleted, us running low on weapons, weapons supplies to ukraine, us weapons supplies to ukraine, us to replenish stocks, house armed services committee latest statements