International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/top-democrat-says-f-16s-for-ukraine-not-wise-use-of-resources-1107881067.html
Top Democrat Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'
Top Democrat Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'
The top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday that the panel has concluded that it would not be a wise use of resources to send F-16s to Ukraine.
2023-02-28T20:10+0000
2023-02-28T20:10+0000
military
us
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
f-16
us house armed services committee
adam smith
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107087375_0:174:2673:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c33d4f38fa1e8f9233e1fdc1289327.jpg
Smith also noted that it would take a considerable amount of time and cost a significant amount of money to even deliver F-16s to Ukraine, train pilots and mechanics, create air fields to accommodate the aircraft and supply the spare parts needed to keep them operating."Best case scenario, we could maybe get some operational F-16’s into Ukraine within a year, maybe eight months if we really pushed it," Smith said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.The fourth-generation fighter jets would also "struggle to survive" on the battlefield against Russia, Smith also said.Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said that F-16 fighter jets are off the table for Ukraine "for now."Previously, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine revealed an insufficient levels of the US military production base. He also noted that issuing even older versions of the F-16 might seriously narrow further US assistance to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/should-f-16-supplies-to-ukraine-ever-be-considered-by-any-country-1106849684.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107087375_103:0:2571:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_af1940f398545a77807b9c5f4ed48e98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
when will us give ukraine f-16, why didnt us give ukraine fighter jets, us arms depleted, us running low on weapons, weapons supplies to ukraine, us weapons supplies to ukraine, us to replenish stocks, house armed services committee latest statements
when will us give ukraine f-16, why didnt us give ukraine fighter jets, us arms depleted, us running low on weapons, weapons supplies to ukraine, us weapons supplies to ukraine, us to replenish stocks, house armed services committee latest statements

Top Democrat Says F-16s for Ukraine 'Not Wise Use of Resources'

20:10 GMT 28.02.2023
© Sputnik / Kostis Ntantamis / Go to the mediabankGeneral Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon military aircraft
General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon military aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© Sputnik / Kostis Ntantamis
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday that the panel has concluded that it would not be a wise use of resources to send F-16s to Ukraine.
"We have considered that request," Ranking Member Adam Smith said in reference to Ukraine's requests for F-16s. "We looked at that and we determined that it is not a wise use of the resources that are necessary to win the fight."
Smith also noted that it would take a considerable amount of time and cost a significant amount of money to even deliver F-16s to Ukraine, train pilots and mechanics, create air fields to accommodate the aircraft and supply the spare parts needed to keep them operating.
"Best case scenario, we could maybe get some operational F-16’s into Ukraine within a year, maybe eight months if we really pushed it," Smith said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
World
Should F-16 Supplies to Ukraine Ever Be Considered by Any Country?
31 January, 11:39 GMT
The fourth-generation fighter jets would also "struggle to survive" on the battlefield against Russia, Smith also said.
Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said that F-16 fighter jets are off the table for Ukraine "for now."
Previously, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine revealed an insufficient levels of the US military production base. He also noted that issuing even older versions of the F-16 might seriously narrow further US assistance to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала