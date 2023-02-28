https://sputniknews.com/20230228/russian-helicopters-for-iran-expert-says-tehran-may-likely-use-ka-52-and-mi-28-1107862221.html

Russian Helicopters for Iran: Expert Says Tehran May Likely Use Ka-52 and Mi-28

Russian Helicopters for Iran: Expert Says Tehran May Likely Use Ka-52 and Mi-28

Russia has made significant progress in manufacturing state-of the-art helicopters, Mohammad Hassan Sangtrash, a weapons designer and researcher of security and defense strategies in international relations, told Sputnik.

2023-02-28T07:28+0000

2023-02-28T07:28+0000

2023-02-28T07:28+0000

military

russia

iran

ka-52

mi-28

mi-26

project

helicopters

fighter jets

missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_0:9:1248:711_1920x0_80_0_0_e686c23e998b2b22401df249706e8238.jpg

The Russian president’s special assistant Igor Levitin recently signaled Russian companies’ readiness for the "joint production of helicopters" with Iran. The Islamic Council of Iran in turn announced the purchase of the Russian-made air defenses, missiles as well as fighter jets and helicopters from Russia.He added that these helicopters, such as the Mi-17, "were admired by Iranian users due to their low maintenance cost and the variety of missions" the vehicles implemented, including those related to "sensitive operations such as the seizure of Western oil tankers."When asked what helicopters Iran might buy from Russia, the expert first of all gave kudos to Russia, making great progress in manufacturing such aircraft.He said that "the variety of Russian helicopters is extraordinary," not ruling out that such copters as the Ka-52 and the Mi-28 "may be used as combat birds in [Iran’s] defense organizations."Additionally, he pointed to the multi-purpose Mi-26 and Ka-226 helicopters, as well as the transport copter K-32 that he said Iran could also acquire.The expert remained upbeat about the possibility of Russia and Iran implementing programs on creating a joint helicopter. According to him, "There are many [helicopter] projects that two countries can build together," including those related to the possible creation of the Saba-248 and the Selahshoor (warrior) helicopters.He added that the Selahshoor is expected to be equipped with infrared optics and a variety of armament, such as the "fire and forget" missiles, which Sangtrash said "gives more freedom of action to the pilot and the weapons officer."The expert spoke as Iran has yet to announce the beginning of the implementation of the Selahshoor project.

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/shock-and-awe-why-russias-sukhoi-su-35-fighters-are-nightmare-for-irans-adversaries-1106503010.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

cooperation between iran and russia to implement a joint helicopter project, iran's efforts to create a combat helicopter, russian combat helicopters ka-52 and mi-28