International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/our-country-has-fking-failed-us-katy-perry-breaks-down-after-shooting-survivors-idol-audition-1107860060.html
'Our Country Has F***king Failed Us': Katy Perry Breaks Down After Shooting Survivor's Idol Audition
'Our Country Has F***king Failed Us': Katy Perry Breaks Down After Shooting Survivor's Idol Audition
The audition for 21-year-old Trey Louis on American Idol took an unexpected turn when the performer's tragic history led to a mental breakdown for one of the judges, Katy Perry.
2023-02-28T03:39+0000
2023-02-28T03:39+0000
viral
us
american idol
katy perry
mass shooting
santa fe shooting
assault weapons ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107859580_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_c99359761c09f12851819c94ac893b58.jpg
Although Trey Louis received a unanimous "yes" from all the jurors and made it through his recent "American Idol" audition, it was not cloudless. The show's broadcast revealed Louis was a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people - 8 students and 2 teachers - were killed after a classmate began firing in the school's art complex. At the time it was considered the third-deadliest school shooting.This revelation shook "American Idol" judge Katy Perry to the core.Her colleagues Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who were also choked up, attempted to console Perry with outstretched arms.At last count, more than 90 shootings have occurred in the US since the beginning of 2023.So far, the Biden administration's action to ban assault weapons has been unsuccessful. Even if successful, Democrats may have to pay the price in political capital.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107859580_0:0:2047:1535_1920x0_80_0_0_bff647cea35d1fe65dd3db0a4eec948f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
katy perry, american idol, santa fe shooting. mass shootings in us 2023, biden's assault weapons control act, what happened with katy perry, trey louis
katy perry, american idol, santa fe shooting. mass shootings in us 2023, biden's assault weapons control act, what happened with katy perry, trey louis

'Our Country Has F***king Failed Us': Katy Perry Breaks Down After Shooting Survivor's Idol Audition

03:39 GMT 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Willy SanjuanKaty Perry arrives at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of "American Idol"
Katy Perry arrives at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of American Idol - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The audition for 21-year-old Trey Louis who performed a cover of the 2016 song 'Stone' by Whiskey Myers on American Idol took an unexpected turn when the performer's tragic history led to a mental breakdown for one of the judges, Katy Perry.
Although Trey Louis received a unanimous "yes" from all the jurors and made it through his recent "American Idol" audition, it was not cloudless.
The show's broadcast revealed Louis was a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people - 8 students and 2 teachers - were killed after a classmate began firing in the school's art complex. At the time it was considered the third-deadliest school shooting.
"[I] lost a lot of friends," said Louis, adding he was was in the classroom next to the one where the shooting took place. "It’s just really been negative, and Santa Fe’s had a bad rap since 2018."
This revelation shook "American Idol" judge Katy Perry to the core.

"Our country has f**king failed us!" she shouted. "You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that f**king bulls**t. ... You don’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change. Cuz, you know, I’m scared, too."

Her colleagues Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who were also choked up, attempted to console Perry with outstretched arms.

"It’s terrible, Katy. Horrible," Louis responded to Perry, while Richie with tears in his eyes added, "We have tolerated this for so long, too long. It’s become the norm."

At last count, more than 90 shootings have occurred in the US since the beginning of 2023.
So far, the Biden administration's action to ban assault weapons has been unsuccessful. Even if successful, Democrats may have to pay the price in political capital.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала