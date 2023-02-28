https://sputniknews.com/20230228/our-country-has-fking-failed-us-katy-perry-breaks-down-after-shooting-survivors-idol-audition-1107860060.html

'Our Country Has F***king Failed Us': Katy Perry Breaks Down After Shooting Survivor's Idol Audition

The audition for 21-year-old Trey Louis on American Idol took an unexpected turn when the performer's tragic history led to a mental breakdown for one of the judges, Katy Perry.

Although Trey Louis received a unanimous "yes" from all the jurors and made it through his recent "American Idol" audition, it was not cloudless. The show's broadcast revealed Louis was a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people - 8 students and 2 teachers - were killed after a classmate began firing in the school's art complex. At the time it was considered the third-deadliest school shooting.This revelation shook "American Idol" judge Katy Perry to the core.Her colleagues Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who were also choked up, attempted to console Perry with outstretched arms.At last count, more than 90 shootings have occurred in the US since the beginning of 2023.So far, the Biden administration's action to ban assault weapons has been unsuccessful. Even if successful, Democrats may have to pay the price in political capital.

