Not Sci-Fi Anymore: Biocomputers Using Human Brain Cells May Soon Be Reality, Scholars Say

Futuristic biocomputers that use human brain cells can soon become quite real. A new study conducted by Johns Hopkins University's scientists and published in "Frontiers in Science" shows that it is possible to use brain organoids taken from tiny human skin samples, thereby revolutionizing the hi-tech industry.The scientific team used brain tissue the size of a pen dot for experiments, sort of like biological hardware. The researchers stress that although computers can outmatch the human brain in calculations, when it comes to making complex logical decisions they fall short.The specialists began to grow and assemble brain cells into functional organoids using human skin samples. Then they reprogrammed these cells into embryonic, stem cell-like states. The scientific team hopes to construct a supercomputer with these organoids. They believe that these biological parts will decrease the energy-consumption demands of AI.The scientific exploration also opens the door to new research into neuroscience.

