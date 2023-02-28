https://sputniknews.com/20230228/new-sheriff-in-town-florida-governor-desantis-takes-down-disneys-corporate-kingdom-1107869154.html

'New Sheriff in Town': Florida Governor DeSantis Takes Down Disney's 'Corporate Kingdom'

'New Sheriff in Town': Florida Governor DeSantis Takes Down Disney's 'Corporate Kingdom'

The new bill effectively establishes government oversight over the municipal services provided on Disney district’s properties in Florida.

The autonomy of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district in Florida is coming to an end thanks to the actions of Ron DeSantis, governor of the Sunshine State.Under the auspices of a new bill he signed on Monday, DeSantis is now supposed to appoint a board consisting of five members that would oversee the government services, such as fire protection and public utilities, provided on Disney district’s properties in the state.DeSantis and Disney have been at odds with one another since the governor signed the "Parents Rights in Education" bill in March 2022.That legislation, branded "Don’t Say Gay" by its opponents, effectively bans all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade (approximately age 8).While Disney publicly opposed the 2022 bill and moved to halt political donations to the Republican Party in Florida, DeSantis, who is a Republican himself, stripped the land that Walt Disney World is located on of its status as as an independent special district.The Florida governor’s latest legislative initiative comes amid speculations that he may run for president in the upcoming 2024 election in the United States.

