https://sputniknews.com/20230228/marjorie-taylor-greene-says-she-was-attacked-by-insane-woman-at-restaurant-1107875055.html
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been attacked by an "insane woman" and her adult son at a restaurant.
2023-02-28T14:53+0000
2023-02-28T14:53+0000
2023-02-28T14:53+0000
americas
us
marjorie taylor greene
threats
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778503_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_58d3d17c82e6df8975ddc1a1e0828216.jpg
"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son," Greene wrote on social media late on Monday. The incident, which happened while she was dining out with her staff on Monday night, with Greene saying that she didn’t notice “these people until they turned into demons.”"People used to respect others even if they had different views," Greene noted, adding that she believes the US is "gone." No photos or videos of the incident have appeared online yet, but this is not the first time Greene has experienced threats. Earlier in February, a man pleaded guilty to making "threatening" phone calls to her office in DC.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/mtg-slams-biden-for-kissing-zelenskys-a--dragging-us-all-kicking-and-screaming-into-world-war-1107726201.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778503_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7addf82517711bc06c6c8006fa5e5e34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
marjorie taylor greene attacked, mtg attacked, marjorie taylor greene attacked by insane woman
marjorie taylor greene attacked, mtg attacked, marjorie taylor greene attacked by insane woman
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been attacked by an "insane woman" and her adult son at a restaurant.
"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son," Greene wrote on social media late on Monday.
"They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control,” she added.
The incident, which happened while she was dining out with her staff on Monday night, with Greene saying that she didn’t notice “these people until they turned into demons.”
"People used to respect others even if they had different views," Greene noted, adding that she believes the US is "gone."
No photos or videos of the incident have appeared online yet, but this is not the first time Greene has experienced threats. Earlier in February, a man pleaded guilty to making "threatening" phone calls to her office in DC.