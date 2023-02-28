https://sputniknews.com/20230228/marjorie-taylor-greene-says-she-was-attacked-by-insane-woman-at-restaurant-1107875055.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been attacked by an "insane woman" and her adult son at a restaurant.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son," Greene wrote on social media late on Monday. The incident, which happened while she was dining out with her staff on Monday night, with Greene saying that she didn’t notice “these people until they turned into demons.”"People used to respect others even if they had different views," Greene noted, adding that she believes the US is "gone." No photos or videos of the incident have appeared online yet, but this is not the first time Greene has experienced threats. Earlier in February, a man pleaded guilty to making "threatening" phone calls to her office in DC.

