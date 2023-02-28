International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Won't Give Up Its New Territories, Kremlin Stresses
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Won't Give Up Its New Territories, Kremlin Stresses
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
russia
ukraine
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Won't Give Up Its New Territories, Kremlin Stresses

10:13 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 28.02.2023)
Being updated
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
After Russia's operation "to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" began, the United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Kiev. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Ukraine, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Check out Sputnik's live updates for more.
10:43 GMT 28.02.2023
Ukrainian Drones Downed in Southern Russia After Attempted Attack on Civilian Infrastructure, MoD Says
10:21 GMT 28.02.2023
US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says
Chemical warfare experts from a multinational team examine the area for traces of contamination with a toxic agent during the NATO-led Joint Assistance exercise in the Yavoriv military training facility, 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
Russia
US Plans to Carry Out False-Flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents, Russian Military Says
05:13 GMT
10:17 GMT 28.02.2023
Russia Won't Give Up Its new Territories, Kremlin Stresses
Russia will not give up on the territories that joined the nation, and will stick to its constitution, as well as to the goals of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a possibility of Moscow-Kiev talks.

"There are certain realities, realities that have already become internal to Russia, I mean new Russian territories. There is the constitution of Russia, which cannot be ignored by anyone and which the Russian side will never be able to give up. This is a very important reality," Peskov told reporters.

The goals of Russia's special operation are a priority for the country, but the conflict can also be decided at a negotiating table, the official added.
US Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said in an interview with Bloomberg earlier in the day that Washington wants Kiev to win in the conflict, noting that "it is going to be up to them [Ukrainians] to determine what the victory looks like."
