Lavrov, UN Special Envoy for Damascus Discuss Aid to Quake-Hit Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss mobilizing international assistance to help Damascus overcome the consequences of the recent devastating earthquakes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks, Moscow also stressed the need to coordinate efforts of the UN specialized agencies with Damascus in accordance with the UN General Assembly's Resolution 46/182, which provides for the leading principles of humanitarian coordination, and to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria. The parties also discussed various issues related to the promotion of the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the support of the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry added. On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive casualties and destruction, killed thousands of people and injured many more. In Turkiye, the disaster claimed the lives of over 44,000 people. The Syrian Health Ministry has said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of Syria reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500.

