International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/israeli-foreign-minister-calls-russia-key-player-in-region-1107882588.html
Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Russia Key Player in Region
Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Russia Key Player in Region
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday, commenting on a journalist's remark that the country was vague about Russia's actions in Ukraine, that Israel considered Moscow to be a key player in the region.
2023-02-28T21:20+0000
2023-02-28T21:20+0000
world
israel
russia
eli cohen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107882291_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_735bfac9a8c8c6e777aea538abc63e8c.jpg
According to Cohen, some 600,000 Jewish men and women live in Russia. Russia is also a key actor in the region for Israel, so the country has to take this into account while also supporting Ukraine, the minister said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Berlin, when asked why Israel refrained from using clear words in its assessments of Russia's actions and limited itself to just expressing solidarity with Kiev.The top Israeli diplomat also said that Israel had expressed solidarity with Kiev and signed a UN resolution on the principles underlying a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. However, on October 19, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would not supply Ukraine with weapons for a number of operational reasons. At the same time, the minister noted that his country would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.In late January, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor said that Israel had been assisting Ukraine "behind the scenes" and to a "much greater" extent than publicly revealed.
israel
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107882291_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_acce82892d51f8c04620e6abaf3df0ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli foreign minister, eli cohen, eli coin in germany, what are israel russia relations, why didnt israel condemn russia, why didnt israel give ukraine weapons
israeli foreign minister, eli cohen, eli coin in germany, what are israel russia relations, why didnt israel condemn russia, why didnt israel give ukraine weapons

Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Russia Key Player in Region

21:20 GMT 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberIsraeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday, commenting on a journalist's remark that the country was vague about Russia's actions in Ukraine, that Israel considered Moscow to be a key player in the region.
According to Cohen, some 600,000 Jewish men and women live in Russia. Russia is also a key actor in the region for Israel, so the country has to take this into account while also supporting Ukraine, the minister said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Berlin, when asked why Israel refrained from using clear words in its assessments of Russia's actions and limited itself to just expressing solidarity with Kiev.
The top Israeli diplomat also said that Israel had expressed solidarity with Kiev and signed a UN resolution on the principles underlying a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. However, on October 19, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would not supply Ukraine with weapons for a number of operational reasons. At the same time, the minister noted that his country would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.
In late January, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor said that Israel had been assisting Ukraine "behind the scenes" and to a "much greater" extent than publicly revealed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала