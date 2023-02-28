https://sputniknews.com/20230228/how-many-controversies-can-the-biden-administration-handle-1107856291.html

How Many Controversies Can the Biden Administration Handle?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Scott Adams cartoon Dilbert being dropped by all publications, and... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International

Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | How Immigration Has Become a Hot Topic, 30th Anniversary of the NYC World Trade Center Bombings, and Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Anti-War Activism, Joe Biden Has Always Been Anti- Russia, and the Democratic PlatformIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about his thirty years in immigration law, other countries asylum laws, and Ron Desantis's performance as the Florida Governor. Andrew talked about the high standard for asylum and the fundamental basis for asylum claims into America. Andrew spoke about the lack of immigration enforcement by the Biden administration and American polls on legal immigration. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the amount of corruption in America, big pharma, and COVID-19. Tara commented on the Democrat party and how the Democrats have become the party of war. Tara explained her views on the anti-war rally in Washington DC and the ways to get more people interested in geopolitics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

