International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/how-many-controversies-can-the-biden-administration-handle-1107856291.html
How Many Controversies Can the Biden Administration Handle?
How Many Controversies Can the Biden Administration Handle?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Scott Adams cartoon Dilbert being dropped by all publications, and... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-28T09:12+0000
2023-02-28T09:12+0000
the backstory
radio
cia
ukraine
asylum
immigration
big pharma
school
george soros
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107856145_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f641868731b0884d706cfb33cc848e.png
How Many Controversies can the Biden Administration Handle ?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Scott Adams cartoon Dilbert being dropped by all publications, and the Chinese military placed on "high alert".
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | How Immigration Has Become a Hot Topic, 30th Anniversary of the NYC World Trade Center Bombings, and Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Anti-War Activism, Joe Biden Has Always Been Anti- Russia, and the Democratic PlatformIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about his thirty years in immigration law, other countries asylum laws, and Ron Desantis's performance as the Florida Governor. Andrew talked about the high standard for asylum and the fundamental basis for asylum claims into America. Andrew spoke about the lack of immigration enforcement by the Biden administration and American polls on legal immigration. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the amount of corruption in America, big pharma, and COVID-19. Tara commented on the Democrat party and how the Democrats have become the party of war. Tara explained her views on the anti-war rally in Washington DC and the ways to get more people interested in geopolitics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107856145_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d46cf069e31099fa8735851b828f743.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, cia, ukraine, asylum, immigration, big pharma, school, аудио, george soros
radio, cia, ukraine, asylum, immigration, big pharma, school, аудио, george soros

How Many Controversies Can the Biden Administration Handle?

09:12 GMT 28.02.2023
The Backstory
How Many Controversies can the Biden Administration Handle ?
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Scott Adams cartoon Dilbert being dropped by all publications, and the Chinese military placed on "high alert."
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | How Immigration Has Become a Hot Topic, 30th Anniversary of the NYC World Trade Center Bombings, and

Tara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | Anti-War Activism, Joe Biden Has Always Been Anti- Russia, and the Democratic Platform

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about his thirty years in immigration law, other countries asylum laws, and Ron Desantis's performance as the Florida Governor. Andrew talked about the high standard for asylum and the fundamental basis for asylum claims into America. Andrew spoke about the lack of immigration enforcement by the Biden administration and American polls on legal immigration.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tara Reade about the amount of corruption in America, big pharma, and COVID-19. Tara commented on the Democrat party and how the Democrats have become the party of war. Tara explained her views on the anti-war rally in Washington DC and the ways to get more people interested in geopolitics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала