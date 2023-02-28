https://sputniknews.com/20230228/first-neural-network-to-give-correct-advice-to-investors-1107866249.html

First Neural Network to Give Correct Advice to Investors

Scientists from the Siberian Federal University (SibFU), in cooperation with foreign colleagues, have presented an improved version of the well-known linear-variational-inequality primal-dual neural network (LVI-PDNN), which is used to optimize mathematical models in various fields.

According to the SibFU researchers, the new neural network will be the first "investor assistant" capable of making decisions under the conditions of real market dynamics. Their work has been published in the journal “Applied Mathematics and Computation”.Linear programming is an optimization tool for mathematical models used in a variety of fields. In finance, for example, the goal of optimization is maximum profit or minimum cost, the scientists explained.For more than a decade, neural networks have been actively used to solve real-time linear programming problems with changing conditions, the so-called dynamic problems. At the same time, interest in financial optimization with the help of neural networks is also gaining momentum in the world, but no tool for solving dynamic problems has been created for this sphere, experts noted.Scientists from the Siberian Federal University (SibFU) have improved quadratic and linear programming algorithms based on a neural network approach and fuzzy logic systems to solve dynamic problems, including financial management.According to the creators, the key feature of the new system is a fuzzy logic controller implemented in the LVI-PDNN structure, which operates with degrees of truth instead of the classical real dilemma. This reportedly increases the adaptability of the system in solving dynamic problems.The study involved experts from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece), University of Nis (Serbia), Swansea University (UK) and Jiangnan University (PRC). It was carried out within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.The research team's next goal is to train neural networks to solve other financial problems so that they can fully predict the behavior of investment portfolios.

