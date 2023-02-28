https://sputniknews.com/20230228/dont-check-for-drugs-and-guns-when-queue-is-long-british-airport-guards-told-1107878293.html

Don't Check for Drugs and Guns When Queue is Long, British Airport Guards Told

Last year's summer holidays saw chaos at major British airports as families flocked to foreign resorts following two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. Customs officers were redeployed from elsewhere, weakening security.

2023-02-28T18:16+0000

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103279/76/1032797648_0:0:5519:3104_1920x0_80_0_0_6bedee976249fd169fc810debb4694fd.jpg

UK Border Force guards at Manchester and Heathrow airports have been told to "deprioritise" checks for contraband if they would cause long queues.Emails leaked to a daily newspaper reveal customs staff were told to only routinely search passengers for illegal items like narcotics and weapons if "there is no likelihood of an excessive queue time."Anonymous sources said that would mean that, during busy periods, checks would only be made on passengers singled out in 'Category A' orders, based on intelligence from the National Border Targeting Centre.Officers at London Heathrow, the UK's biggest airport, said they were told not to make checks "proactively" during the school half-term holiday week in February.He said all trained staff should man the PCPs at airport security when needed to prevent "excessive queues" from forming."Customs work is deprioritised and will only be carried out when you are satisfied there is no likelihood of an excessive queue time or in the event of a cat A target," he added.The reported aim of the policy is to avoid a repeat of the huge queues seen during last year's summer holidays after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The ensuing chaos was solved by redeploying staff from less busy ports to major hubs.But a report on the Border Force by former Australian cabinet minister and high commissioner Alexander Downer stressed the problems with that approach.

News

